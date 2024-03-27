Highlights Sam Wallace of The Telegraph believes Gareth Southgate should omit Marcus Rashford from his Euro 2024 squad.

Rashford faces an uncertain time over whether he will be in the England squad given his inconsistent form for Manchester United.

Foden, Grealish, Gordon, Sterling, and Palmer are all potential replacements for Rashford for the Three Lions.

Marcus Rashford's inconsistent form for Manchester United may not be enough to drag him onto the plane to Germany for Euro 2024 in the summer - and some football writers have left him out of their squads as a result.

Rashford looked set to be a mainstay in Gareth Southgate's team for a long period at one stage, especially after a stunning purple patch last season that fired United into third place come the end of the season made him the talk of the country. The attacker was on fire in his left-wing role, nabbing 10 Premier League goals in 10 games throughout January and February to silence any doubters, though that somewhat dwindled towards the end of the campaign.

He has been awarded the chance to prove that it wasn't just a spike in form this campaign, but an increasingly slow start to proceedings in Erik ten Hag's second season saw him score just three Premier League goals by the new year - and that's seen his reputation drop in the England ranks. Questions now loom over whether he will be able to get back into the squad as Southgate's wildcard option on the left-flank, with Phil Foden seemingly securing that role for the time being. And Sam Wallace of the Telegraph has interestingly left him out of his chosen squad to add further fuel to the fire in the debate over his Three Lions future.

Marcus Rashford Should be Omitted From England squad

Sam Wallace thinks Rashford hasn't offered enough to be worthy of a Euro 2024 spot

Writing his selections for the Three Lions' squad in the Telegraph, Wallace admitted it was hard to leave Rashford behind but gave his rationale for his decision.

Wallace said: "Some very close calls here. Hard to leave behind Rashford, and it feels that there should be a place for Eberechi Eze if he can be consistently fit by the end of the season. But timing is everything and Gordon, Jarrod Bowen and Kobbie Mainoo have taken their chances.

"Palmer gets the nod because he feels like a big-game player and, like Gordon, won with England in the Under-21s last summer... no James Maddison either. The sign of a strong international team is the quality of players they have to leave behind."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Rashford is currently suffering his second-lowest goalscoring season for Manchester United since his debut.

Wallace was further backed up by Matt Law, football news correspondent at the Telegraph - who was a bit more damning in his verdict.

Law said: "Rashford is my most high-profile omission, but he has done very little to deserve a place in the squad."

Anthony Gordon or Cole Palmer Could Replace Rashford in England Squad

There are a plethora of wingers breathing down Rashford's neck for a place

Phil Foden is the obvious choice for left-wing at present. The Manchester City star is having his best ever season for the Cityzens, and he's stepped up massively in Kevin de Bruyne's absence to be a key performer for Pep Guardiola. He's in with a shout to win the PFA Player of the Year award and that should be rewarded.

Jack Grealish is always a constant under Southgate, but injury woes this year have seen him fall down the pecking order. If he can get back into the Manchester City side before their hectic schedule picks up, he has an outside chance but the emergence of others could see him in a similar boat to Rashford.

The others in question are plentiful. Newcastle's Anthony Gordon is the standout choice having started against Brazil and impressing, whilst Raheem Sterling is never out of the question despite his general omission in recent years. Finally, a strong end to the season for Cole Palmer at Chelsea could see him in as a wildcard option despite being a right-winger, with Rashford only likely to be a backup option regardless.

All stats are courtesy of Transfermarkt, correct as of 27-03-24