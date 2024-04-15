Highlights Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is set to stay at Old Trafford this summer despite reports linking him with PSG.

PSG could be more likely to move for teammate Alejandro Garnacho if there has been a fallout with Erik ten Hag.

Garnacho was taken off at half-time against Bournemouth and proceeded to like tweets questioning Ten Hag's decision.

Marcus Rashford "will not be leaving" Manchester United this summer, as reports claiming Paris Saint-Germain have no interest in him are dismissed. The French club had been linked with Rashford, but those claims have since been denied publicly.

But football journalist Dean Jones won't believe that PSG aren't interested. Their public stance is irrelevant in Jones' eyes, though, as he says Rashford will not be leaving Old Trafford in the summer transfer window. It comes amid speculation over Rashford's future given his dip in form this season, and a couple of incidents that have brought him attention for all the wrong reasons off the pitch.

Rashford missing training drew public criticism from Rio Ferdinand, while Gary Neville has expressed concern that something is 'not right' with Rashford on a personal level this season. Rashford's stats have slumped too: he's scored just seven goals and assisted two in 31 Premier League appearances this season. That compares to 17 goals and five assists in 35 league games last term.

PSG Should be Monitoring Garnacho Instead

The young forward is teetering on a fallout at United

Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that PSG should be alerted to Garnacho's potential situation at the club. The 19-year-old forward is in a little hot water after 'liking' social media posts that were critical of United manager Erik ten Hag. United have publicly said that the matter has been dealt with, but didn't clarify whether or not Garnacho was punished or fined for his activity on 'X'.

If the social media activity reflects genuine frustrations for Garnacho, it could make for an interesting summer transfer window. Much also hinges on what Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS will do at Old Trafford this summer. If there is a chance of manager or top new players brought in, that could change Garnacho's stance.

Regardless, PSG have been told they should be monitoring the situation. Things could soon escalate, which means Garnacho may become available. Jones belives he is a player the French giants should be looking at.

Dean Jones on Rashford and Garnacho to PSG

With Jones clear that Rashford won't be leaving, he says the club will now be looking to "turn around his situation" and get him "back on track" as a "superstar" with the club. A decision will need to be made on Ten Hag and his man management abilities in that regard.

Jones exclusively told GIVEMSPORT:

"I don’t buy into the story that PSG have no interest in signing Rashford, I just don’t think that’s the case. But Rashford won’t be leaving United so I guess it doesn’t really matter what public stance PSG look to take on that. The job of the club is to somehow turn around his situation and get his superstar status back on track and part of that is deciding whether or not Ten Hag has the nous to bring that back around. "In terms of PSG, if I was at United right now I’d be slightly concerned about them keeping an eye on the Garnacho situation next because if there is an actual fall out then there is no way other teams in Europe will not be looking and monitoring."