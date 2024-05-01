Highlights Richard Keys says the only three Manchester United players worth buying are Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire.

Reports have suggested that United are ready to listen to the right offers for the majority of the squad this summer.

Only three players - Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo and Rasmus Hojlund - are reportedly considered as untouchable.

There are only three Manchester United players worth buying if the club decide on a squad overhaul this summer, broadcaster Richard Keys has posted on his X account.

United are enduring another frustrating Premier League campaign and could look to replace several of their first-team players before the start of next season.

The Red Devils are likely to be active in the transfer market in terms of bringing players in, but first, they must move some players out.

Only Three United Players Are Worth Buying

The British trio could be smart signings at the correct price

Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire are the three players that Keys believes could be worth a club taking a risk on this summer.

On Keys’ X account, he said:

“It’ll be interesting to see what Utd raise from their fire-sale. Who would buy any of them? You’d take McTominay and gamble on a cut-price Rashford. Maguire as well. As for the rest?”

While the trio have been in and out of form at the Red Devils, there is no doubting their abilities, and elsewhere, they may be able to get their careers back on track.

All three have been at the forefront of United fans' frustrations with their teams results and performances this term.

McTominay Has Plenty to Offer

The midfielder can play deep but has an eye for goal as well

McTominay has received his fair share of criticism this season, but one thing that can't be doubted is his desire and commitment to the cause.

The Scot has played 248 games for United in all competitions, with 29 goals and eight assists to his name for the Red Devils.

Now 27, McTominay's strength and power, and ability to play in several positions in midfield, could make him a potentially interesting target for several Premier League clubs, or even for outfits overseas. His current contract, which was signed in 2020, expires at the end of next season.

Rashford And Maguire Could be More Successful Elsewhere

The duo have struggled at United and could be inclined to move this summer

Both Rashford and Maguire have endured tough spells at the club in recent times and may feel it’s time to move on in the coming months.

Rashford has long been United's star man and the player who can produce special moments on the pitch, even when not on top of his game. However, the attacker has struggled to replicate those special moments this season, after an excellent campaign which guided United to a top four finish last term.

Likewise, United captain Maguire has had far from a smooth ride at the club. Signed from Leicester City for a fee of £80m in 2019, several errors have dampened Maguire's relationship with the United supporters.

One area where the club is likely to focus this summer is in defence, following United's poor record of conceding goals under Ten Hag this season.

Maguire could be one man who departs, and if he does, his strength, aerial ability and leadership traits could prove valuable.

Aside from the three players listed by Keys, there may not be many other United players who clubs will be willing to take a chance on signing.

The Red Devils will want to hold onto promising players including Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo, but the door could be left ajar for the likes of Victor Lindelof, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.