Marcus Rashford is enduring a difficult spell at Manchester United and BBC pundit Ian Wright believes the forward lacks respect for the club’s more experienced players, including defensive pair Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire.

Varane was a serial winner at Real Madrid before he made the switch to United in 2021, winning three La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League medals. The Frenchman’s fellow centre-back Maguire has been a mainstay in the England national team for seven years, and has also racked up 236 Premier League appearances.

Speaking on The Overlap’s Stick to Football podcast, former Man Utd captain Roy Keane argued that Rashford - labelled as "world-class" by Jermaine Pennant on talkSPORT earlier this season - should lean on the club’s older players for support during a difficult period, while Wright countered his point by suggesting he simply does not have any respect for them.

Wright on Rashford’s lack of respect for experienced players

The former England striker expects more from Varane and Maguire to help Rashford through his troubles

While Wright recognises the abundance of experience in the Man Utd squad, the ex-Arsenal player suggests that Rashford does not necessarily “respect the experience” that the likes of Varane and Maguire possess.

The defensive pair have not exactly struck a chord with each other either, with Man Utd struggling in the Premier League where they are currently 11 points adrift of the top four, while also playing pivotal roles in the club’s Champions League group stage elimination.

“Nothing changes in respect of an experienced player in a team that’s meant to help you,” Wright said on Stick to Football. “Who would you say [helps Rashford]? I expected more from Varane.

“Rashford hasn’t got respect for them players, I don’t think he has respect for them.

“He’s got experience around him, but you’ve got to respect the experience around him, because look at Harry Maguire and what he’s going through. Yes, you would like to think Harry can step above that and try to help a young player through, but he’s got his own problems. If that was the case, surely he’d be helping Marcus.”

Jadon Sancho’s Man Utd Career Could be Saved

The winger is thriving on his return to Borussia Dortmund on loan from United

Like Rashford, Jadon Sancho was having a torrid time at Man Utd before his loan move back to Dortmund was completed in January. The 24-year-old was completely frozen out of Erik ten Hag’s United squad after a falling out between the pair, but - similarly to Rashford - United are confident his career at Old Trafford could be revived.

Following Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s takeover, the new hierarchy believes bringing England manager Gareth Southgate to the club could help Rashford rediscover his best form, while the potential appointment of Jason Wilcox as director of football could rekindle a successful past relationship with Sancho.

Wilcox was at Manchester City while Sancho was emerging through the ranks as one of the country’s hottest prospects in academy football, and could help to rebuild the forward's career at Old Trafford should he make the switch from his current role at Southampton.