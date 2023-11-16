Highlights Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund needs to improve in the Premier League and start scoring goals to justify his big transfer fee at Old Trafford

Erik ten Hag's side's lack of goalscoring has been a problem this season, and the Denmark international's displays are critical for the Red Devils.

Man Utd have been linked with a move for Victor Osimhen and another young centre-forward during the winter transfer window.

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund must start to show signs of improvement in the Premier League amid "harsh" criticism as journalist Dean Jones considers the Old Trafford outfit’s options in the winter transfer window.

Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils side haven’t been prolific in front of goal domestically this season, as shown by their struggles in the Premier League and Carabao Cup.

Given the money they spent during the summer transfer window, Man Utd have generally underperformed. They hope to see a turnaround in form following the international break. Ten Hag could be under pressure when the new year arrives if results have not improved by the beginning of the January transfer market.

Rasmus Hojlund - stats vs 23/24 Premier League Man Utd squad Output Squad ranking Average rating 6.22 22nd Goals 0 - Assists 0 - Shots per game 1.6 5th Dribbles per game 0.9 =3rd Stats according to WhoScored

Hojlund showing glimpses of potential

Following the release of Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo last year, Manchester United desperately needed a centre-forward and turned their attention to the limited options available in the winter transfer market. The Red Devils eventually secured the loan signing of Burnley and Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst until the end of the season.

However, the Dutchman could not hit the ground running at Old Trafford and ended the season without registering a goal in the Premier League. Unsurprisingly, United didn’t take up the option to buy the 31-year-old on a permanent deal in the summer, meaning they had to look elsewhere for attacking options.

The 20-time top-flight champions eventually signed Atalanta centre-forward Hojlund, who arrived at Old Trafford in a £72m deal. The Denmark international has thus far struggled to hit the ground running in the Premier League. Still, he has displayed his undoubted potential by bagging five goals in four Champions League appearances.

However, the Red Devils have scored 13 goals in the Premier League this season, ranking them 14th in the goalscoring charts. While the disappointing form of Antony and Marcus Rashford has also contributed to the side’s lack of productivity, Hojlund hopes to score his first top-flight goal sooner rather than later.

However, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT that ten Hag is ‘very happy’ with the impact the 20-year-old has made upon his arrival at Old Trafford. Therefore, the Dutchman will likely keep Hojlund as a centre-forward and hope he develops into a leading Premier League striker.

Jones suggests that United must consider signing an experienced player to help Hojlund in the second half of the season. The journalist has said that the Dane must start bagging goals in the Premier League and that injuries are not helping his cause. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think it's really important that United consider how they can get an experienced player to come in in the second half of the season and try to help Hojlund. I spoke to somebody the other day who said they'd have been better off with Weghorst at the rate that he’s currently scoring goals. At least Weghorst has scored two goals this season. It’s probably a bit harsh, but at the end of the day, Hojlund is scoring goals in the Champions League, but he must start doing it in the Premier League, and injuries are not going to help that.”

Man Utd transfer news

With Manchester United potentially looking for more experienced options in the centre-forward role, it is no surprise that the club has been linked with a move for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen. The Nigeria international recently told Jon Obi Mikel on The Obi One Podcast that he doesn’t have a favourite Premier League team but owns a Chelsea and Man Utd shirt. The Napoli star said:

“I don’t have a favourite Premier League team, but I have two jerseys: Chelsea and Man Utd. Many of my friends are Chelsea fans; a few are Man United fans. [The] Premier League is the most appreciated league by every African player - it’s a huge league.”

Meanwhile, Football Transfers have claimed that United scouts watched AZ Alkmaar youngster Jayden Addai in their U19s clash with Molde FK. The forward has impressed in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie and has attracted the attention of some of Europe’s leading clubs.

In terms of outgoings, talkSPORT suggests that Man Utd could be willing to part ways with midfielder Casemiro once Sir Jim Ratcliffe completes his minority takeover of the club. The Brazil international is being linked with a big-money move to Saudi Arabia, with the club potentially open to offers to fund a rebuild.

