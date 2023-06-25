Manchester United are huge admirers of Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund and are "convinced" he will become a "special" player, journalist Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

The striker is attracting interest from some of Europe's most elite clubs after an impressive campaign in Italy.

Manchester United latest news - Rasmus Hojlund

Hojlund enjoyed an impressive debut season in Italy, scoring 9 Serie A goals to help fire his team to a fifth-placed finish in the Serie A, as per Transfermarkt.

A goal return of that nature, given he is just 20 years of age, has attracted interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe, with Manchester United holding the Danish hitman in particularly high regard.

However, Atalanta may have priced the forward out of a move, with reports suggesting that the club have set an asking price of £86 million in order to sanction his departure.

Given The Red Devils' woes in the number nine position last term, a goalscorer is definitely needed at Old Trafford. However, those in charge may eventually come to the conclusion that £86 million is simply too steep for a player who is relatively unproven at the highest level.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Rasmum Hojlund and Manchester United?

Romano revealed that the United board are "convinced" that Hojlund will become a "special", but did allude to the fact that his price tag could be a stumbling block in any potential deal.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said: "They really appreciate him, they see a great potential in the player, especially the board - they are convinced that he's going to be something special in the future.

"But when you pay maybe 60 or 70 million (£51m or £60m) it is because you have someone who is already prepared to make an impact into your team."

Is Rasmus Hojlund what Manchester United need?

To a certain extent, yes he is. The Red Devils need a physical presence in the final third, who can score goals to help propel them towards silverware. That is certainly something his current manager, Gian Piero Gasperini, believes Hojlund can do, saying: "I'm convinced he will have a great career. Technically, he always shows different and better things."

However, the question is whether the 20-year-old is capable of producing the form he has shown in Italy consistently in the Premier League. Given his age, he would perhaps be better suited to an understudy role, in which he would be able to adapt to English football at his own pace and learn from a more experienced striker.

With his extortionate price tag in mind though, Hojlund is far too expensive to be brought in as an understudy and therefore, may find himself priced out of a move to Old Trafford this summer.