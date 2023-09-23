Highlights Injuries and a lack of continuity in the starting 11 have contributed to Manchester United's difficult start to the season.

Rasmus Hojlund could be the key to unlocking Marcus Rashford's potential and getting him back to his best form.

With a favorable run of fixtures coming up, United will be looking to build confidence and consistency in their performances.

Manchester United fans will be desperate to see Rasmus Hojlund fit and firing this season, but journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that he can also help get the best out of one of their underperforming players.

The Red Devils are yet to get going in the Premier League this campaign.

After a busy summer, where United appeared to resolve plenty of issues in the transfer market, Erik ten Hag looked to build on an impressive season, where they finished third in England's top flight and qualified for the Champions League. However, it's been a disastrous start for United, who find themselves in the bottom half of the Premier League and have conceded seven goals in their last two games. Ten Hag will certainly be feeling the pressure at Old Trafford, but there are various factors which have contributed to their difficult start.

Injuries are a major issue at the moment, with no fewer than 12 players unavailable for selection. Included in that list are Jadon Sancho and Antony, who are currently not with the first-team squad for different reasons. United fans may have mixed feelings about their latest game in the Champions League against Bayern Munich. On one hand, they saw their side travel to the Allianz Arena and score three times, but on the flip side, they conceded four goals and ultimately lost the game.

Ten Hag admitted after the game that finding the back of the net three times away to Bayern means very little, unless you come away with the three points...

"When you score three goals at Bayern, you have to take a point. We are in a period where a lot is going against us, but we have to make our own luck. We've also played great teams in our last three games. Every game is important to win. It's huge. We have to make our own luck, nobody is going to help us. It's in our hands, nobody else's."

For now, some of United's senior and key players must take responsibility and step up to the plate. Manchester Evening News writer Samuel Luckhurst dropped a worrying player-rating verdict on the squad after the game.

Samuel Luckhurst's Man Utd Player-Ratings Bayern Munich 4-3 Manchester United Match Rating Comments Andre Onana 4 His first howler in United colours wrecked a positive start. Has now let in 14 goals in six games for United. Kept the scoreline down with some saves in the second half. Diogo Dalot 5 Pumped up during the warm-up, he was easily outpaced by Jamal Musiala for Bayern's second goal. Did nothing in attack. Victor Lindelof 4 Started by default as Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire were absent. He was never going to tame Harry Kane. Lisandro Martinez 5 Still no signs of Martinez arresting his poor start and he had the benefit of being flanked by the better full-back in Munich. Sergio Reguilon 6 United's best player on the night. Could have done better with some crosses but one of the few who produced a respectable performance. Casemiro 6 Chased shadows for much of the evening as Bayern hogged the ball. When United were on top, Casemiro eventually imposed himself by making it 3-2 and scored again at the death. Christian Eriksen 5 Had an excellent chance to put United 1-0 up on the rebound but he was not clinical enough. Got another chasing from another midfield. Facundo Pellistri 5 Vexed Alphonso Davies early on but did not get on the ball often enough and faded quite quickly on his second start for United. Bruno Fernandes 3 He is regressing to the depths of 2021-22. Far too wasteful with the ball and did not come close to hurting Bayern during United's positive spells. Marcus Rashford 4 A subdued performance against an auxiliary right-back. Did not react well to United's capitulation on another night the team displayed its mental fragility. Rasmus Hojlund 6 Plugged away after a quiet first half to get his first goal for the club to briefly threaten a comeback.

The performances of Rashford and Fernandes, who are supposed to be United's two main attacking threats, could be the most concerning. However, once again there were changes to the starting 11 from the previous week, and having little continuity in the side isn't helping.

Man Utd will now see a different version of £300k-a-week star - Dean Jones

Journalist Jones believes that Hojlund could be the man to help unlock Rashford, who is earning a whopping £300k-a-week at Old Trafford, and get him back to his best once again. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said...

"So, it's been a tough period for him, and again, it's because there's been all this weight of expectation on him. Like if Rashford isn't scoring, then pretty much United are toothless in attack. Now that he's got Hojlund, there were definitely signs of a partnership there. He's got somebody that's more on his wavelength. And I do think that in the next month, we'll see a different version of Marcus Rashford unlocked, and in tandem with Hojlund, United will start scoring goals again."

What's next for Man Utd?

United fans would like to think they've got a favourable run over the next few games. The Red Devils travel to Burnley ahead of their game in the Premier League on Saturday night, before hosting Crystal Palace both in the league and in the Carabao Cup within the space of a few days.

Ten Hag needs to find a way of building some confidence in the side, and hopefully some consistency with his team selection will be helped by players coming back fit.