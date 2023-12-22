Highlights Rasmus Hojlund has struggled to score goals for Manchester United in the Premier League.

Despite his disappointing start, United still have 100% trust in Hojlund and see his potential.

The club is considering bringing in a more experienced striker to provide cover and support for the young Danish international.

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has found life difficult in the Premier League since arriving in the summer transfer window, and journalist Dean Jones has given a worrying verdict on the forward to GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils have struggled from a goalscoring perspective so far this season and Erik ten Hag will have hoped that Hojlund would have provided the goals they need to help them qualify for the Champions League. However, the Danish international has failed to find the back of the net in England's top flight.

United secured Hojlund's signature for an initial fee of around £64m from Serie A side Atalanta back in August. It wasn't an easy start for the young striker after arriving at Old Trafford with an injury, and he's struggled to find his feet, specifically in the Premier League. He managed to score consistently in the Champions League, but he couldn't help his side suffer elimination from the competition.

Hojlund's form could be a worry for Man Utd

If United want to qualify for the Champions League once again, they need a centre-forward who is firing in goals on the regular. Unfortunately for Hojlund, that's not happened for him so far, but at 20 years old, it's always going to take time for him to settle in. The former Atalanta striker has a lot of pressure on his shoulders to produce, especially with a lack of competition for his position.

Rasmus Hojlund - stats vs 23/24 Premier League Man Utd squad (19-12-23) Output Squad ranking Average rating 6.22 24th Goals 0 - Assists 0 - Shots per game 1.4 7th Dribbles per game 0.7 =7th Stats according to WhoScored

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT that United have 100% trust in Hojlund despite his disappointing start to his tenure at Old Trafford. The Manchester club can see the potential that the young striker has and the fact that Hojlund is working hard behind the scenes to try and improve and develop.

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has recently compared Hojlund to Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez due to a lack in the finishing department...

"That's where that composure, that little bit of class [is lacking]. Polishing that diamond that he is Hojlund. He's got real physical strength and capacity, but he's not a finisher, he's similar to [Darwin] Nunez in that respect."

There's no doubt Hojlund could grow and become a top striker for United, but ten Hag might have to consider bringing in a more experienced forward to offer cover for the youngster.

Dean Jones verdict

Jones has suggested that it's becoming a bit of a worry that Hojlund is close to reaching 1000 minutes in the Premier League and is yet to score a goal. The journalist adds that Nicolas Jackson and Darwin Nunez receive plenty of criticism, and Hojlund simply isn't doing it at the moment for the Manchester club. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"How much do you actually trust him? He's going to be approaching 1000 minutes soon without a Premier League goal. He's on around 888 I saw. So if Hojlund gets to 1000 minutes at some point without a Premier League goal, then that would be horrendous and it'll be a stat which is going to be really difficult to ever overcome. So yeah, as weird as it sounds, the next few games for Hojlund are going to be really key to dictating how much they can trust him going forward. I don't think it's his fault. I think there are some reasons beyond just putting all the blame at Hojlund. But at the end of the day, if we're going to judge Darwin Nunez harshly, Nicolas Jackson harshly, you've got to look at Hojlund's numbers and say he's just not doing it."

Erik ten Hag wants an experienced striker

As per MailOnline, United are looking to target a more experienced striker to ease the burden on Hojlund. The Danish international is still developing, so playing every single week in the centre-forward role might not be hugely beneficial, as the pressure of playing for United is massive.

As per Football Transfers, United are considering a move for Galatasaray striker Mauro Icardi on a loan deal for the remainder of the season. At the age of 30, Icardi could be the ideal striker to provide experience and help Hojlund to develop and reach his full potential.