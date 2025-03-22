Manchester United are less than 50 per cent likely to sell Rasmus Hojlund in the summer, according to sources.

We revealed earlier in the week how the player was determined to earn himself a lifeline at Old Trafford and that there had been a noticeable difference in his drive to achieve that in recent weeks. There has been a feeling that his confidence had been impacted during a goal drought at the beginning of the year, but strikes for Manchester United and Denmark in the past week gives him a foundation to build on.

Hojlund's Future Remains Uncertain at Man Utd

His value has decreased

He was on the scoresheet as Man United defeated Leicester City 3-0 and then he scored for his country in a 1-0 victory over Portugal. His future does remain somewhat uncertain but by no means is a sale probable at this stage, we understand. Hojlund moved to Old Trafford from Atalanta for a total value £72million in 2023 but his performances during his time at United means there is an acceptance his value in the market is not close to that number right now.

There have been growing expectations in some quarters that United would look to sell Hojlund this summer - and that a return to Serie A was looking to be the most likely outcome. However, our understanding is that Hojlund is fighting for his future in Manchester and plans to stay.

On top of that, there is very little chance of a good deal if they look for a sale. The return on his initial outlay of £64million would be down and there is still some belief in him long-term. We have previously reported that a loan move holds some potential if he is going to leave the club, so that they can bring in a new, more consistent goalscorer while he develops further.

Victor Osimhen Will be Top of Their List

Man Utd have other options

Whether they will go ahead with that is not clear yet . But nothing seems decided yet and information from sources is indicating to GMS that it is more likely he will not be sold this summer. United have a list of targets they are looking towards in order to boost their goal threat for next season - but they can not know what is possible until the season is over.

United can still qualify for the Champions League, by winning the Europa League, and if that happens Victor Osimhen would be top of the list. Liam Delap, Viktor Gyokeres, Benjamin Sesko, Samu Aghehowa and Hugo Ekitike are other names believed to be on their striker shortlist.

