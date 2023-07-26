Manchester United could be in for a busy week in regards to incomings, as transfer guru Fabrizio Romano gives an update on their pursuit of one player, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT.

Incomings will be necessary at Old Trafford if Erik ten Hag wants to go toe-to-toe with the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table.

Manchester United transfer news - Latest

So far in the summer transfer window, Man Utd have secured the signings of Andre Onana and Mason Mount.

Although the two additions will be welcomed at Old Trafford and will undoubtedly strengthen the squad, both players are simply replacing outgoing stars.

Marcel Sabitzer left the club following the expiration of his loan from Bayern Munich, with David De Gea also departing after his contract in Manchester ended.

If ten Hag is looking to compete on all fronts, domestically and in Europe, then the Dutchman will be hoping for further signatures, especially in attack.

Wout Weghorst, similarly to Sabitzer, has left the club after his loan from Burnley ended, leaving United with just Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial as centre-forward options. Rashford has predominantly played on the left-hand side, performing exceptionally, whilst Martial has struggled with injuries in recent years.

It certainly wouldn't be a surprise if United's major priority for the rest of the transfer window will be to secure a new striker ahead of the upcoming Premier League season.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Manchester United?

Romano has suggested that United now want to accelerate a deal to sign Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund in order to come to an agreement with the Italian club.

The Italian journalist adds that interest from Paris Saint-Germain means the Red Devils want to secure a deal sooner rather than later.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Manchester United want to accelerate this week, because they know that Paris Saint-Germain are speaking to the players' camp and so it's kind of a dangerous situation when a club like PSG is also around for the same player.

"But yes, the expectation is for this week to be important. Let's see if they will be able to reach the agreement, but in any case, it's going to be an important week to accelerate or see what happens on the striker situation."

What next for Man Utd?

As mentioned, a centre-forward appears to be the major priority right now at Old Trafford.

Once they secure the signature of Hojlund, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Manchester club look to bring in a new defender, considering some of the names linked with a move to the club.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth previously told GIVEMESPORT that United have a long-standing interest in Monaco defender Axel Disasi.

It's understood that West Ham United have held talks to sign England international Harry Maguire, which could leave ten Hag short at the back.

Either way, United certainly don't appear to be finished with their transfer business this summer.