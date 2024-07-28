Highlights Manchester United are reportedly close to signing Bayern Munich defender Noussair Mazraoui

The 26-year-old rejected a move to West Ham in favour of moving to Old Trafford

Mazraoui's move is rumoured to rest on Aaron Wan-Bissaka's proposed move to West Ham

Manchester United have reached an agreement to sign Noussair Mazraoui from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, according to reports.

Erik ten Hag has been tasked with turning the current United side into title contenders after a disappointing Premier League campaign last term. Despite an FA Cup triumph under the Dutch manager, the Red Devils' league form only earned them an eighth-placed finish.

New co-owners INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe opted to stick with Ten Hag next season, despite widespread reports they would pursue a managerial change. Instead, the 54-year-old manager signed a new contract with the club until 2026, putting an end to any doubt over his future at Old Trafford.

Man Utd Reach Agreement for Mazraoui

He could become their third signing of the summer

United have reached a verbal agreement with Bayern Munich over a deal for Mazraoui, according to reports. Foot Mercato claim a deal has been reached between the two clubs and personal terms with the player will not be an issue as the player has already said yes to the move.

Reports in Germany earlier in the week claimed Mazraoui, who has previously been described as "world-class" by the official Ajax website, was close to a move to West Ham, but failed to agree personal terms with the Hammers as he favoured a move to the Manchester club. Now, Foot Mercato United's deal for Mazraoui rests on West Ham agreeing personal terms with Aaron Wan-Bissaka in order to create space in the United squad.

Mazraoui 2023/24 stats for Bayern Munich in all competitions Stat Appearances 29 Goals 0 Assists 4 Minutes played 1,982

Mazraoui is familiar with United boss Ten Hag, having played under the Dutchman during his time at Ajax. The right-back played for the Eredivisie club as a youth player before he made the step up to the first team in 2018. In 2022, he signed for Bayern on a free transfer and the 26-year-old went on to make 55 appearances for the Bundesliga giants.

West Ham 'In Talks' With Man Utd for Wan-Bissaka

The defender has 12 months left on his deal

As mentioned, United’s deal for Mazraoui will reportedly depend on whether they can offload Wan-Bissaka in order to make room in the squad. The 26-year-old has 12 months left on his deal at United having initially made the move to Old Trafford in 2019.

According to Sky Sports, West Ham are in talks with United over a potential move after they were reportedly rejected by Mazraoui. Wan-Bissaka is eager to assess his options this summer and the Hammers have emerged as strong candidates to land his signature.

However, the article goes on to state that West Ham want to negotiate United’s asking price for the player. It has been suggested they will command a fee in excess of £15million for Wan-Bissaka, which is still a significant loss on the £50million they paid to sign him from Crystal Palace five years ago.