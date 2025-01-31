Manchester United are facing competition from other Premier League sides in their attempts to sign Lille midfielder Angel Gomes, according to CaughtOffside.

Man United are yet to make an addition to their squad in the winter window, though it appears this will soon change. Lecce full-back Patrick Dorgu is set to join Ruben Amorim’s side as the Portuguese’s first signing, with Amorim needing reinforcements in order to better implement his coaching philosophy. Man United also have an interest in Tottenham target Mathys Tel, who would reportedly prefer to join the Red Devils despite a deal with Spurs being agreed.

The club currently sit 12th in the Premier League, but have shown signs–such as automatically progressing to the next round of the Europa League–that Amorim’s methods are slowly paying off. While there may not be much time remaining in the window, there is still enough for the Red Devils to secure another signing, which it appears they may be inclined to do.

Man United could move for Gomes

Midfielder spent his youth with Red Devils

Angel Gomes began his career in Manchester, spending three years at Old Trafford as a senior player before departing for Lille in 2020. After spending a season away on loan, Gomes has since returned and become a crucial part of the French side, having made over 100 appearances for the team. Gomes' form in France has seen Daily Express senior reporter Alex Turk label him as "phenomenal."

Angel Gomes 24/25 Stats So Far Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Played Ligue 1 12 1 1 647' Champions League 4 0 0 161' Champions League Qualifiers 2 0 0 172'

It has been widely reported that Gomes, who made his England debut last year, is out of contract in the summer, meaning teams from outside of France can send pre-contract agreements to the midfielder, who can play centrally, or in either a holding or more advanced role.

Gomes, who has been called a "magician" by Jonty Colman of the BBC, would offer midfield versatility to Amorim and would be comfortable as either a central midfielder or an attacking midfielder in the manager’s 3-4-2-1 formation. Though there is reportedly competition from the likes of West Ham United, the Red Devils may hold an advantage due to Gomes’ previous ties with the club.

Be it a pre-contract agreement for the summer or a permanent transfer at a reduced fee this winter, Gomes would be a shrewd signing for Man United, who are making steady, incremental improvements with Amorim as their manager.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 31/01/2025)