Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has come under heavy scrutiny for his side’s underwhelming start to 2023/24 and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has now issued an update on his future, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Having led the Red Devils to their worst-ever start of the Premier League, many eyebrows have been raised over his suitability in the Old Trafford dugout.

Manchester United news – Erik ten Hag

When Manchester United spent just shy of £180m, per Transfermarkt, on the likes of Rasmus Højlund, Andre Onana and Mason Mount over the summer, it seemed as if the Dutchman was picking up the final pieces of his puzzle as he viewed 2023/24 as the season to begin rubbing shoulders with arch-rivals Manchester City.

That has not been the case, however. It’s obvious that his side are flailing on all fronts this term as the former Ajax custodian struggles to replicate the form seen in his inaugural season at the helm, in which he secured a Carabao Cup triumph.

On the verge of a crisis, they have lost four of their opening seven Premier League games and have transcended their poor form into the Champions League upon their return to football’s most coveted competition as they dwell at rock bottom of Group A following losses to Bayern Munich and Galatasaray.

It was in 1989 when the Old Trafford outfit last endured a start so poor and as such, Ten Hag has experienced his fair share of jeers in recent weeks as things turn from bad to worse in Greater Manchester.

The Red Devils have endured a sequence of managers since Sir Alex Ferguson ended his illustrious managerial careers and the Dutchman is the latest to come under the wrath of the club’s worldwide fanbase, though MailOnline have reported that the club’s higher-ups retain full faith in his ability to steer them in the right direction.

Man Utd’s injury crisis has hindered £65k-a-week star – Dean Jones

Sheth suggested that he also understands that Ten Hag’s position as Manchester United chief is not under threat, as things stand, while he also admits fans should patiently wait for the good times to return. The Sky Sports reporter also admitted that the club’s injury crisis has been a thorn in their campaign so far as it hasn’t allowed the likes of Sofyan Amrabat, who pockets £65,000-per-week, reach his full potential. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said:

“I think at some point Manchester United have just got to say, look, Erik ten Hag is the guy - that's kind of the noise we're getting anyway. And I think that that's what they'll have to do and just say, ‘We're going to back him’, and just ride through this storm.

“And, of course, the other factor is I mean he won't use it as an excuse, but everyone can see that there has been incredible injury problems that Manchester United have had, you've got a situation where your two first choice left backs are out injured long term, the guy that you bring in on a short-term loan, he's now injured. And the guy that you've brought in to really plug that gap in midfield to play alongside someone like Casemiro in Sofyan Amrabat, he's now playing at left back. It can't be conducive to try and get good results.”

Erik ten Hag set to face Premier League competition for £52m star

As a means of bolstering his central defensive options, the Red Devils boss has identified Sporting Lisbon’s Goncalo Inacio, who has a £52m release clause in his contract, per Football Insider.

The report suggests that, despite Manchester United scouting the 22-year-old Portugal international in recent weeks, Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool are also eyeing a move. Luckily for any would-be buyers, Sporting are under the impression it’ll be near on impossible to retain his services past January.

Ignacio signed a new contract, which runs until June 2027, with the Portuguese outfit back in August but given that clubs only have to pay just north of £50m for his signature, he won’t be plying his trade at the Estadio Jose Alvalade for much longer.

Goncolo Inacio 2023/24 statistics vs Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martínez (per 90) Player 90s Progressive Passes Tackles + Interceptions Blocks Clearances Goncalo Inacio 7 8.34 2 1 2.43 Raphael Varane 3.6 7.22 1.67 1.11 5 Lisandro Martínez 4.2 6.19 2.14 0.95 2.62 All data per FBref

Ten Hag had the chance of acquiring a new defender over the summer as former Napoli ace Kim min-Jae, who had blossomed into one of Serie A’s most coveted stars, had been earmarked as the club’s priority choice.

The South Korean opted to join Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich which, in turn, led to a homecoming for Jonny Evans, who signed for a one-year contract until June 2024, per the club's official website.