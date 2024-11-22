Manchester United have reportedly emerged as serious suitors for Atalanta star Ademola Lookman, alongside Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, and are ready to pay his £58m asking price, according to CaughtOffside.

The Premier League giants are said to be closely monitoring the 27-year-old’s situation in Italy, as Atalanta also look to begin talks with the Nigerian international over a new contract.

United could reportedly make a move for Lookman, depending on how negotiations unfold, although concrete talks between the parties have yet to take place, and a January transfer is considered unlikely.

According to CaughtOffside, a deal after the season is more realistic, with Real Madrid and PSG among the clubs likely to step up their pursuit of Lookman next year.

The 27-year-old has enjoyed a stellar year in Italy, helping Atalanta to Europa League glory in May, while also finishing 14th in the Ballon d’Or rankings.

The "unstoppable" forward is under contract with the Serie A giants until the summer of 2026, meaning he will have just 12 months remaining on his deal after the season, potentially making him available for a cut-price fee, estimated between £50m and £58m.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lookman ranks second among all Serie A players for goal contributions this season, with 10, behind Atalanta teammate Mateo Retegui, who has 14.

Lookman has previously had spells in the Premier League with Everton, Fulham, and Leicester City, amassing 96 appearances in the division, scoring 11 goals and providing 6 assists.

Ruben Amorim, who takes charge of his first Premier League game against Ipswich Town on Sunday, is expected to have a modest transfer budget to work with at United.

Reports suggest United’s hierarchy believe the current squad is capable of better performances, with no major reinforcements expected in January.

Sitting 13th in the league, the Red Devils have already made significant moves last summer, signing five new players – Leny Yoro, Manuel Ugarte, Matthijs de Ligt, Joshua Zirkzee, and Noussair Mazraoui – and spending close to £200m in Erik ten Hag’s final window at Old Trafford.

Ademola Lookman's Atalanta Stats (2024/25 Serie A) Games 9 Goals 6 Assists 4 Expected goals 4.0 Expected assisted goals 2.5 Minutes played 593

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 22-11-24.