Highlights Manchester United are pushing to sign 18-year-old Leny Yoro for £50million.

Yoro is aiming to leave Lille, and both Man Utd and Real Madrid are interested.

United's pursuit of Yoro highlights their need for young centre-backs.

Manchester United's search for a centre-back continues to burn on into July, and with the club getting no closer to finalising a deal for a new defender, fans have been left wondering who they will bring in. However, reports have suggested that a prospective deal to bring Leny Yoro to Old Trafford has strengthened - with the Red Devils and Real Madrid being the only two teams seriously in for his signature.

Yoro, 18, has burst into Lille's first-team and endured his second full season with the French outfit, featuring in 32 of their 34 Ligue 1 games to put his name on the European map. Already making 60 appearances at such a young age, Yoro has been incredible for his club and that has reportedly seen United up their efforts to land him - with Le Parisien reporting that United are ready to offer £50million to force a deal over the line.

Man Utd 'Ready' £50m Leny Yoro Bid

The youngster is one of Europe's top prospects

The publication states that the defender is expected to venture abroad from France in the summer, ending any thoughts of a move to Paris Saint-Germain despite Parc des Princes chiefs discussing a potential package to convince the youngster to make a Ligue 1 switch.

As a result, other teams have moved ahead of the French champions and now Yoro - who's exit from Lille has been deemed 'no longer in doubt', is hoping that Real Madrid can sort a fee with Lille chiefs for his services, having not reached a final agreement for his signature.

Leny Yoro's Ligue 1 statistics - Lille OSC squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 32 4th Goals 2 =6th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.4 =3rd Clearances Per Game 3 2nd Interceptions Per Game 1.1 =4th Match rating 6.74 10th

However, United are continuing to push and with the Red Devils having been interested for a 'long time', they have made the signing of Yoro a priority, doing everything possible to sound out other competition to land their man. Liverpool have also put themselves in the hat to sign Yoro - described as being a "world-class" talent by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig - though United have made 'convincing' arguments that have edged them ahead of their north west rivals in terms of signing the youngster.

The report finally states that United are ready for offer up to €60million (£50million) for Yoro's services in a bid to complete a deal, with the club believing that he is the best centre-back in the world for his age. Unless there is a huge shock, it will be left to themselves and Real Madrid to battle it out his future.

United Are Looking to Add Two Centre-Backs

Erik ten Hag needs defensive reinforcements

United are in need of a centre-back, and especially a young one given that Willy Kambwala has joined Villarreal in a deal worth around £8.5million. The youngster featured when called upon for United last season and did himself proud with some determined performances in the face of adversity at Old Trafford, but with game time likely to be limited, he has moved to Spain where he will continue his development as a first-team player.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Leny Yoro has already featured in 4 games for France's under-21 side.

That leaves the Red Devils with Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans as their main centre-backs at the club, though with Evans only there on a one-year deal and Lindelof being linked with the likes of Fenerbahce, there will be two incomings likely at Old Trafford.

Matthijs de Ligt is the main name who United are gunning for, with the Dutchman reportedly giving the green light to a move - and with bids being turned down for Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite, that could be the reason Yoro is being targeted by United with the upmost priority.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 15-07-24.