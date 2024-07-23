Highlights Manchester United are willing to sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka for £10 million this summer, representing a £40 million loss on what they paid for him.

The Red Devils plan to replace the full-back with Bayern Munich's Noussair Mazraoui.

West Ham also want Mazraoui, but will turn to Wan-Bissaka if United beat them to the signing of the Moroccan.

Manchester United are demanding just £10 million for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with West Ham United considering making a move for the defender, according to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Wan-Bissaka arrived at Old Trafford in 2019 in a £50 million deal from Crystal Palace, and has experienced a mixed time in the north-west. Despite making 190 appearances for the Red Devils, the Englishman has been used as a rotation option in recent seasons, and has sometimes been criticised for his ability in possession.

Now, the right-back is deemed surplus to requirements by the United hierarchy, who are looking to upgrade in this position by targeting Noussair Mazraoui. Due to Wan-Bissaka having just a year remaining on his contract, the club have set a modest £10 million asking price, according to Plettenberg, which would see them lose £40 million from their initial investment in the player.

United Want £10m for Wan-Bissaka

Mazraoui could be his replacement

Developing through the Crystal Palace academy, Wan-Bissaka established himself as one of the Premier League's most effective one-on-one defenders in his final season with the Eagles. Making 39 appearances for the South London club that year, he completed his blockbuster move to United in the summer of 2019.

Despite impressing in glimpses at Old Trafford, the full-back has fallen in the pecking order in recent seasons, failing to make more than 22 league appearances in each of his last three campaigns. With United exploring a deal to sign Bayern's Mazraoui, the Palace academy graduate is expected to walk through the exit door at Carrington this summer, with West Ham lining up to secure his signature.

The Hammers are also in the race to sign Mazraoui, although are likely the second-favourites to United to land the Moroccan. Instead, they could turn their attentions to Wan-Bissaka, who will be available for a cut-price due to his contractual situation.

Writing on X, Plettenberg provided an update regarding the saga:

If a £10 million deal for the tough tackler does go through, the optics of a £40 million loss on a player who had been viewed as a valuable asset will not look good for United's new ownership group. However, the stylistic switch from a player with limited qualities on the ball to someone who is comfortable with it may drastically improve a team aspiring to dominate possession.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Mazraoui Wan-Bissaka Appearances 19 22 Assists 3 2 Pass Accuracy 88.3% 83.5% Progressive Passes Per 90 7.74 3.89 Key Passes Per 90 1.13 0.61 Progressive Carries Per 90 2.56 1.52 Tackles Per 90 2.41 2.12 Interceptions Per 90 1.5 2.07

United Not Looking to Sell Trio

The club want to keep Sancho, Fernandes and Casemiro

While Wan-Bissaka may be facing the chopping block this summer, three other players who have been linked with moves away are reportedly still in favour at United. The FA Cup winners have notified Saudi suitors that Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro and Jadon Sancho are not for sale this summer.

Fernandes had been loosely linked with a move to the Middle East, but the club captain is seen as invaluable to Erik ten Hag's team and will not be allowed to depart this summer. Meanwhile, Jadon Sancho is back in the frame for minutes at Old Trafford after an impressive loan spell at Borussia Dortmund, and Casemiro could stay for one more year, despite reports earlier this summer suggesting he was expected to leave.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 23/07/2024