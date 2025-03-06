Manchester United could turn to a forgotten Premier League star to bolster their backline at Old Trafford this season, according to reports from Spain - with West Ham United defender Nayef Aguerd reportedly in their sights after a strong loan spell at Real Sociedad so far in the current campaign.

United have struggled defensively in recent weeks, only edging past relegation-threatened sides Ipswich Town and Southampton at home in early 2025 - whilst a loss to Fulham at home in the FA Cup means that their only chance of silverware will come in the Europa League. And, in a bid to enhance his chances of silverware over the coming years, Ruben Amorim could look to complete a move for the Irons star after his strong outings in La Liga.

Report: Man Utd Could 'Hijack' Real Sociedad's Aguerd Plans

The West Ham man could make the switch across the Premier League in the summer

The report from Fichajes states that Aguerd has become a key player for Sociedad throughout his loan spell, with the West Ham loanee showing great form in defence for the Basque side - and ahead of their clash against the Red Devils in the Europa League on Thursday, it's seen United set their sights on the defender ahead of the summer.

Nayef Aguerd's La Liga statistics - Real Sociedad squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 19 =11th Clearances Per Game 4.4 1st Tackles Per Game 1.6 5th Interceptions Per Game 0.7 8th Match rating 6.98 1st

Whilst Sociedad are satisfied with his performances, alongside showing confidence that they will be able to successfully negotiate a deal with the Hammers, the 'exceptional' Aguerd's situation has become much more complicated after United's interest, who see him as a viable option to reinforce their back line.

United are looking for solutions to their defensive issues, and they think that Aguerd would fit 'perfectly' into their system, as his adaptation to English football and his form in La Liga makes him an attractive profile for the club.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nayef Aguerd has 53 caps for Morocco, scoring one goal.

If Amorim decides to go all out for the £30m Moroccan, Sociedad could find it hard to compete financially, and they could be forced to give up on his signing if the Old Trafford outfit rival them for his signature from Graham Potter's side. The outcome could depend on the next few weeks, according to Fichajes. Sociedad are continuing to work on his signing, but United could change that - and their actions will determine Aguerd's next step at the end of his spell in San Sebastian.

