Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi has been a wanted man in recent windows – but amid clamour over his future from a handful of Premier League sides, all fans are saying the same thing about his performance in his side’s 4-1 loss to Manchester United.

Having missed the first leg through injury, the sought-after midfielder returned to proceedings alongside Pablo Marin and Brais Mendez in La Real’s midfield three – but he failed to pull up trees as Imanol Alguacil’s men exited at the Round of 16 stage.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bruno Fernandes's hat-trick means he now has the most goal involvements (24 goals, 17 assists) of any player in UEFA Europa League history.

But how did the 26-year-old perform on Thursday night under the bright lights of Old Trafford? And what are fans saying in the aftermath of his engine room display? Is the potential tug-of-war going to be worth it for all parties involved?

Inside Zubimendi’s Old Trafford Display

Man City, Liverpool and Arsenal all linked with the Spaniard

First, it was Liverpool – who had a bid rejected for the midfielder in the summer of 2024 – interested in his services. Manchester City were also keeping tabs on the Spaniard while Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, too, were keen admirers of his signature.

Across his 90-minute display, his statistics do not make for pretty reading. He notched zero shots – on or off target – and was accurate in just 82% (31/38) of his passing as he and his teammates struggled to get into their groove.

Thanks to the all-action approach of Ruben Amorim’s men, the 15-cap Spain international lost possession a total of nine times, while his duel success rate (50%; ½) does not prove that he’s able to handle the hustle and bustle of the Premier League.

Just recently, GIVEMESPORT's Ben Jacobs reported that Arne Slot and his entourage are no longer pursuing a move for the holding midfielder. He, however, revealed that Arsenal are still working on a prospective deal for Zubimendi.

As things stand, in mid-March 2025, the Euro 2024 winner is tied down to the Reale Arena until the summer of 2027 and, given that he's under the microscope by a number of clubs – most notably, Arsenal – there is a very likely chance that he'll cut his stay short and move this summer.

Related Exclusive: Berta Wants Arsenal to Sign ‘World-Class’ £120m+ Duo Alongside Isak New Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta wants to sign Bruno Guimaraes and Martin Zubimendi this summer alongside Alexander Isak and Benjamin Sesko.

Fans React to Zubimendi’s Performance

‘I’m taking Wharton or Bruno G all day’

On the basis that the majority of fans of Premier League clubs rely on midweek European football to watch foreign players in action, Zubimendi’s performance against the triumphant Red Devils was the perfect opportunity to do some personal scouting.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), one Arsenal fan insisted that Zubimendi – regarded as one of the best players in the Europa League right now – is not what the north Londoners require in order to continue challenging for the English top flight title.

Zubimendi is not the answer to our problems.

Elsewhere, a Manchester City supporter commented: “Zubimendi’s kinda average”, while another insisted that Adam Wharton or Bruno Guimaraes are much better options. “I’m taking Wharton or Bruno G over Zubimendi all day.”

“Zubimendi is about as non-unique of a footballer as you’ll ever find. The fuss is incredible,” another fan said as they referenced the array of interest in his signature over the years. A final fan kept it simple by writing: “I’m not moved by Zubimendi.”

All statistics per Sofascore – correct as of 14/03/25