Manchester United got through to the Europa League quarter-finals after a resounding 4-1 win over Real Sociedad at Old Trafford - with Bruno Fernandes writing his name further into Red Devils folklore with a hat-trick under the lights for Ruben Amorim's men.

In a game that was the 'Hail Mary' of their campaign, the Red Devils knew they would have needed to win against the San-Sebastian outfit. However, it was the worst possible start when Matthijs de Ligt upended Mikel Oyarzabal in the area inside 10 minutes. A VAR check confirmed the decision - and the Spain international tucked home with aplomb to give the visitors the lead.

But that didn't last for long. Moments later, United had a penalty of their own when Rasmus Hojlund was fouled after a square ball from Fernandes - and the Portuguese maestro took his time to send Alex Remiro the wrong way. A cagey first half saw Alejandro Garnacho, Hojlund again and Joshua Zirkzee go close - with the Dutchman having a great game - and although Hojlund should have put them into the lead, the second half looked to be United's.

That was to be the case - when Zirkzee's shot was parried, Dorgu won another penalty which Bruno tucked away - and from there, it was one-way traffic. That was confirmed 10 minutes later when Jon Aramburu - who had only been on the pitch for six minutes - was sent off after hacking Dorgu down as the last man, and from there the onslaught continued.

It was only in the final minutes after more Hojlund missed chances that saw the Dane tirelessly look to finally break his duck go begging, but when Garnacho found Fernandes bursting through in the final minutes, he completed his hat-trick, and compatriot Diogo Dalot got in on the act with a goal of his own.

Man Utd Statistics Real Sociedad 10 Shots on target 3 10 Shots off target 0 60 Possession (%) 40 6 Corners 4 6 Fouls 13 2 Yellow cards 7

Match Highlights and Goals

Manchester United Player Ratings

Andre Onana - 6/10

Nothing he could do from 12 yards, and it was one of the quieter games the Cameroon international has had. His passing can be almost too frantic and erratic at times though, either putting United's defence under pressure or too much strain on their attack. But certainly one of his better games.

Noussair Mazraoui - 6/10

Mazraoui featured on the right-hand side of United's three-back defence, but he didn't have too much to do. Has moulded in well to Amorim's system and can play in a number of roles - making him arguably their signing of the summer transfer window at such a low fee.

Matthijs de Ligt - 6/10

Quite unfortunate with the penalty, as Oyarzabal positioned himself cleverly to win the spot-kick. Mentally, he's a strong defender and didn't let the incident bother him.

Ayden Heaven - 7/10

Was spun by Kubo in the first few minutes, but he didn't let it affect his confidence, even if it gave the Japanese star the invigoration to keep coming at the defender. Never easy on your first start but the Arsenal academy graduate handled himself extremely well and fans will be clamouring for more in the future.

Diogo Dalot - 6/10

Solid enough from the Portugal international. He wasn't at his best over the weekend but being reverted to his natural right side, he dispelled that poor run of form against Arsenal, faring much better on the night and he even capped off his performance with a goal.

Casemiro - 6/10

One of the Brazilian's better performances for United in recent weeks. He sat in perfectly to give Fernandes, Dorgu and the front three the chance to push forward and rarely gave the ball away. Sometimes got caught on the break, but typically stood strong.

Bruno Fernandes - 9/10

Superb ball across the box from the Portuguese maestro, from which Hojlund won the penalty, and he stood up to be counted - just as Oyarzabal did moments earlier for the visitors. He's always their bright spark and today was no different, going close on a few occasions and producing passes that others couldn't before tucking home another penalty - and wrapping it up with a drilled finish to take the matchball home.

Patrick Dorgu - 7/10

Rambunctious performance from the Dane. He offers so much physicality and pace in what has been a tepid United side at times this season, and he's certainly been a positive addition for Amorim - alongside winning the second penalty. Looks to be the first part of his tactical jigsaw that could be at the club for many years to come.

Joshua Zirkzee - 7/10

Gave the ball away early on in his own half and that looked to set a precedent for Sociedad's dominance on the ball, especially when they'd opened. But some superbly silky feet found Hojlund, and it could have been one of the assists of the season had the Dane turned home. He's slowly finding his feet at Old Trafford.

Rasmus Hojlund - 5/10

Hasn't had much luck in front of goal this season, but he came close to opening the scoring until he was upended by Igor Zubeldia with the goal gaping, winning a penalty in the process. His efforts do deserve to get him on the scoresheet, and he was busy throughout - but a huge miss in the first half summed up his season and he does look scared to shoot with conviction at the best of times.

Alejandro Garnacho - 6/10

The quieter of the front three. Garnacho wasn't quite as involved as his teammates, with most of United's play coming down the left - and he had to fashion his own chance for a shot just before the half-hour mark. His work off the ball is improving, but more will be needed in the bigger clashes in terms of output. At least he got the assist for Fernandes at the end.

Real Sociedad Player Ratings

Alex Remiro - 6/10

Again, nothing he could do about the penalties - and he made a good couple of saves in the first half to keep the scores level. Passing out from the back was also one of his strengths and that should be commended.

Aritz Elustondo - 5/10

Question marks will remain over the second United penalty, and it was quite harsh on Aritz as Dorgu's momentum seemed to carry him into the Spanish defender. Generally, he had quite a tough night against Zirkzee and Dorgu, who were certainly the more boisterous of the United attack.

Igor Zubeldia - 6/10

Zubeldia gave the penalty away, and although his last-ditch shot lunge was needed to prevent Hojlund from getting hit shot away, it was still a foul. He's been a mainstay in the squad over the past half-decade, and he rode the storm to collect his head, throwing himself at everything to keep the scores level for a certain while.

Nayef Aguerd - 6/10

The West Ham loanee didn't quite cut the grade in the Premier League, but United have been linked with him in recent days - and he could have passed his audition today after a decent defensive performance from the Moroccan.

Aihen Munoz - 6/10

Did quite well to keep Garnacho quiet on what could have been a different night had the Argentine been on top of his game. Was never going to be an easy task, especially with 10 men, but he was arguably their best player.

Pablo Marin - 5/10

Relatively anonymous, picked up a yellow card and was run semi-ragged by those in United's midfield ranks. Subbed before half-time, and it was a night to forget for the 21-year-old.

Martin Zubimendi - 6/10

The heavily-linked Arsenal target was one of the better-known Sociedad players on the field, and, barring a handball scare in his own area, he was solid enough in the centre of the park to keep things ticking and generally halt United from attacking down the spine of the pitch.

Brais Mendez - 5/10

A fairly anonymous performance from the four-time Spain international. He has been their most dangerous star in the past, including his last visit to Old Trafford when he scored the only goal of the game, but tonight wasn't his night with Casemiro being on form.

Sheraldo Becker - 5/10

Was so direct in the first leg, and he earned himself a start at Old Trafford this time around. Wasn't quite at his attacking best at the Theatre of Dreams - but he at least offered some counter-attacking threat, and he will undoubtedly have had Amorim wary to commit to many players forward. Quite ineffective, however.

Mikel Oyarzabal - 6/10

Went down injured after De Ligt had fouled him in the area, leading to the opening penalty - but he dusted himself off to drill home under pressure. He's a player for the big occasion - having scored the winner against England in the EURO 2024 final - and there wasn't any doubt he'd score.

Takefusa Kubo - 6/10

Lined up on the right wing to start with, and the Japanese youngster was Sociedad's biggest threat from the off. His jinking run and nutmeg had Ayden Heaven spinning from the off.

SUB - Jon Aramburu - 2/10

Well, what can you say about this? Six minutes on the field against the Red Devils, and he was caught lacking before being sent off for hauling Dorgu down. He won't have done the links to Aston Villa any favours...

SUB - Benat Turrientes - 4/10

Came on for Marin after he'd picked up a yellow card, in one of the triple subs on the hour.

SUB - Ander Barrenetxea - 4/10

Introduced for Becker for some fresh legs out wide - though obviously, his case wasn't helped, and he became more isolated with Aramburu being banished from the field of play.

SUB - Orri Oskarsson - 3/10

Came on late on but with 10 men, he faced an uphill battle.

SUB - Hamari Traore - 3/10

Right-back came on with 10 to go and was fortunate to escape without conceding a penalty.

Man of the Match

Bruno Fernandes

Who else for the big occasion? The Portuguese star has been United's only real consistent player throughout the five years of his spell at Old Trafford, and with their hopes of silverware dangling by a thread, he was there to help from the penalty spot, twice.

But it's not just his goalscoring; it's his leadership, a desire to win, and his playmaking that really make him a top player. He ran the length of the pitch to wrap up the win and his hat-trick, and was involved in almost every single attacking move with Sociedad unable to cope with his talent.

If United are to win the trophy, he'll certainly have a big say.