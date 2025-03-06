Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw away to Real Sociedad in the Europa League round of 16 first leg despite being the better side for the majority of the match.

In the opening 20 minutes of the match, there was not much action in front of goal but the visitors were showing early warning signs that they could quickly counter-attack against the Sociedad defence which would have given them some confidence.

In the 37th minute, United had their best opportunities of the match so far but couldn't slot them away to take the lead in Spain. The chances came from good work by Diogo Dalot down the right flank and his cross was met by Bruno Fernandes who had his shot blocked on the line which then led to a goalmouth scramble where Joshua Zirkzee had one shot blocked and another hit wide. This was the most significant moment of a very quiet first half up to this point.

The first half ended 0-0 and even though the hosts controlled possession for the most part, they lacked impetus going forward and United looked the much brighter of the two sides.

12 minutes after the restart, United took the lead through Joshua Zirkzee. The Dutchman slotted his low finish into the back of the net from just outside the box but credit has to go to Alejandro Garnacho for his part in creating the goal. The winger did really down the wing and pulled a perfect pass back to Zirkzee and due to the pace of the pass, it caught both the Sociedad goalkeeper and defenders off guard and all he had to do was get his shot on target.

United's joy from taking the lead was short-lived, as just 10 minutes after scoring, the hosts were awarded a penalty following a VAR review for a handball by Fernandes in the box. Mikel Oyarzabal stepped up to take the penalty and confidently slotted it home. Despite being second-best in the attacking department, Sociedad got themselves back into the match.

In the 83rd minute, two Sociedad substitutes linked up and almost put their side in front. Sheraldo Becker played a picture-perfect cross across the box which found Orri Oskarsson but the Iceland international scuffed his shot and fired a very good opportunity wide.

Despite some late fight from Sociedad, United held on and the match ended 1-1.

Real Sociedad 1-1 Manchester United - Match Statistics Real Sociedad Statistic Manchester United 55 Possession (%) 45 13 Shots 13 3 Shots on Target 5 6 Corners 2 3 Saves 2 1 Yellow Cards 1

Real Sociedad Player Ratings

GK: Alex Remiro - 5.5/10

Probably should've done better to keep out Zirkzee's goal as it was straight down the middle. Other than the goal, Remiro didn't have much to do during the match.

RB: Aritz Elustondo - 7.5/10

Made a couple of really important blocks in the first half to keep the match level and was controlled and composed defensively when called into action.

CB: Igor Zubeldia - 6.5/10

Good in possession, but defensively, he was shaky against Hojlund at times but managed to compose himself and go again.

CB: Nayef Aguerd - 7/10

Just like his centre-back partner, Zubeldia, Aguerd was very good in possession, but he also looked quite slow when coming back to defend even though he remained quite solid.

LB: Aihen Munoz - 7/10

Had a really good first half up against Garnacho but in the second half he struggled. Munoz didn't offer much going forward either.

CM: Benat Turrientes - 6.5/10

Had some tidy moments in possession but most of his play was very safe, so he didn't contribute that much to the match.

CM: Brais Mendez - 7.5/10

Really good in possession of the ball and had a few good attempts on goal from distance which went close.

CM: Luka Sucic - 7/10

Looked lively when given time and space to roam and attack in midfield but couldn't contribute that much when in the final third.

RW: Takefusa Kubo - 7.5/10

Very lively throughout the match and caused the United defence lots of problems when he carried the ball and put crosses into the box.

ST: Mikel Oyarzabal - 7.5/10

Didn't have that much involvement in the match but he stepped up when it mattered and scored his penalty.

LW: Ander Barrenetxea - 6/10

Looked lively when on the ball but lacked end product whether it was his final ball into the box or taking on players.

SUB: Jon Aramburu - 6/10

Extremely lively and energetic after being brought on but didn't have much important involvement in the match.

SUB: Orri Oskarsson - 5.5/10

Missed a really good chance towards the end of the match which he probably should've scored.

SUB: Pablo Marin - N/A

Didn't do much after coming on.

SUB: Sheraldo Becker - 6.5/10

Put some terrific crosses into the box following his introduction but his teammates couldn't finish them off.

SUB: Jon Olasagasti - N/A

Didn't do much after coming on.

Manchester United Player Ratings

GK: Andre Onana - 7.5/10

Wasn't tested much throughout the match but produced a good save to deny Mendez from distance in the second half.

RWB: Diogo Dalot - 7/10

Took a while for him to get into the match, but once he did, he put some good balls into the box and was a constantly energetic presence up and down the right flank.

CB: Leny Yoro - 7.5/10

Calm, composed and physically imposing. While Sociedad lacked aggression in the final third, a major factor in that was down to Yoro stepping up to help Dalot defensively and he did it very well.

CB: Matthijs de Ligt - 8/10

Made many great blocks and clearances throughout the match and was a colossal figure which Sociedad couldn't get past despite their best efforts.

CB: Noussair Mazraoui - 7.5/10

Solid both defensively and in possession. The Moroccan won most of his duels and played some good and accurate long passes around the pitch.

LWB: Patrick Dorgu - 5.5/10

Very wasteful and sloppy in possession at times and also lacked quality going forward.

CM: Casemiro - 8/10

Worked hard and pressed well in midfield. The Brazilian protected his defence well and made them very hard to break down.

CM: Bruno Fernandes - 7/10

Maintained his creative ability despite playing in a deeper-lying position. Fernandes also worked hard alongside Casemiro and made it hard for Sociedad to break United down.

RW: Alejandro Garnacho - 8/10

Had a tough first half, but in the second half Garnacho came out on fire and looked threatening every time he picked the ball up. His assist for Zirkzee's opening goal was

ST: Rasmus Hojlund - 6.5/10

Looked very sharp and made some good runs into the box but wasn't picked out by his teammates very often.

LW: Joshua Zirkzee - 8.5/10

Took his goal very well and had some tidy moments of link-up play when he dropped deep to create.

SUB: Christian Eriksen - N/A

Didn't do much after coming on.

SUB: Victor Lindelof - N/A

Didn't do much after coming on.

SUB: Toby Collyer - N/A

Didn't do much after coming on.

Man of the Match

Joshua Zirkzee

Joshua Zirkzee may have squandered a couple of good opportunities in the first half, but in the second half, he made up for it with a really good finish. The Dutchman operated in multiple positions across the front three throughout the match but he was most effective when he dropped deep and created for his fellow forward players.

Despite mainly creating for others, in the 57th minute, he found himself in a really good area right on the edge of the box and got his shot away quickly which proved too much to deal with for the Sociedad defenders and goalkeeper.