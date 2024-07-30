Highlights Matthijs De Ligt has confirmed his desire to join Manchester United, via his agent, in talks for Noussair Mazraoui.

Bayern and United have stalled in negotiations over the Dutch defender, due to differences in valuations.

United are also still looking at alternatives to De Ligt, with Marc Guehi and Trevoh Chalobah linked.

Matthijs de Ligt is still eager to join Manchester United, with his agent confirming to the north-west club that his desire is to complete a switch to Old Trafford, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

De Ligt experienced an underwhelming 2023/24 campaign, falling in the pecking order at Bayern Munich, and only ultimately starting 16 Bundesliga games. As a result of this decline in prominence at the Allianz, the Dutchman is seeking a move away in order to play regular football again.

It's been reported since early July that the defender has given the 'green light' to United over a move, with his entourage and the Manchester club's hierarchy agreeing personal terms over a deal. However, negotiations with Bayern have stalled over the fee, while United are also said to need to sell a major asset in order to make a move for another centre-back.

De Ligt Still Wants United

The Bayern player shares an agent with Mazraoui

United's pursuit of a central defender has taken a backseat, with reports indicating that attention has turned to a right-back acquisition. Bayern's Noussair Mazraoui has reportedly agreed a six-year deal with the Red Devils, ahead of a move that could see Aaron Wan-Bissaka depart Old Trafford.

Mazraoui, who has been a teammate of De Ligt's at Ajax and in Munich, has the same agent as the Netherlands international, Rafaela Pimenta. In negotiations for the full-back, Romano has revealed that the players' representative made it clear that De Ligt is still keen on the move to United, and hoping that the club would return with a more forceful offer to sign the centre-half.

Speaking on a transfer update live show, the journalist said:

"I wanted to finish by mentioning one thing. You know that the agent of Mazraoui is Rafaela Pimenta, a really important agent. Rafaela Pimenta is also the agent of Matthijs de Ligt. Man United reached an agreement with Matthijs de Ligt in June on personal terms. "I can tell you that during the meetings they had with the agent of Mazraoui to discuss about the contract of Mazraoui, Man United also received confirmation in recent days from Matthijs de Ligt about his plan, despite one month passing, De Ligt is still waiting for Man United. De Ligt wants to go to Manchester United. De Ligt confirms the agreement on personal terms with Man United."

It's understood that Bayern are holding out for a guaranteed £42 million for De Ligt, while United's most recent offer was rejected and in the region of just £29 million. The FA Cup winners are keen on structuring a deal with more performance-related add-ons, rather than a more substantial definitive lump sum.

De Ligt's 2023/24 Bundesliga Statistics Appearances 22 Goals 2 Pass Accuracy 93.9% Progressive Passes Per 90 6.36 Passes into the Final Third 7.08 Tackles Per 90 0.97 Interceptions Per 90 1.23 Clearances Per 90 3.38 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 2.66

United Looking at Alternatives

Two English defenders have been linked

With the ongoing saga over De Ligt perhaps trending towards a failure to reach an agreement with Bayern, United could turn to one of the many alternatives they've been linked with. It's said that Erik ten Hag wants one more central defender, in order to allow 18-year-old signing Leny Yoro to integrate into the side more slowly.

United have long been said to have shown an interest in Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, who thrived for England at Euro 2024 and is said to be available this summer, with Palace looking to cash in while his stock is high. Meanwhile, another Chelsea academy graduate is the subject of Red Devils admiration, with the club's hierarchy supposedly having enquired over the possibility of signing Trevoh Chalobah.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 30/07/2024