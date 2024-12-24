Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes offered to pay for staff member’s travel and tickets for last season’s FA Cup final after being ‘taken aback’, according to a report from The Athletic, that the club had removed that perk. His proposal was swiftly rejected by their higher-ups.

It was a day to remember for those of an Old Trafford persuasion as Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo scored at Wembley, while the seasoned Portuguese played a starring role as they claimed their first FA Cup success since 2016.

Then managed by Erik ten Hag, who has since been replaced by Ruben Amorim, the Red Devils managed to lift the showpiece and the Dutchman's second trophy in as many years – despite the two clubs' contrasting fortunes and Jeremy Doku’s late effort.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS-led team were in attendance to see Ten Hag’s men overthrow Pep Guardiola and Co in quite tremendous fashion – but they, as a group, had made some controversial decisions in the lead up to the final.

Since taking charge of the Old Trafford based-outfit last December, there have been plenty of wholesale changes at the club: from higher-up personnel being altered to 250 staff redundancies being made across all departments.

The beginning of the minority owner’s cost-cutting measures was pre-FA Cup final, as Manchester United announced that the traditional benefits – including free tickets, travel, food and accommodation – would not be on offer to staff for the all-Manchester derby.

Instead, all members of the club staff were given nothing other than a match ticket and had to dip into their own pockets to pay £20 for coach travel down to Wembley, the Home of Football, to witness them achieve the unthinkable: a 2-1 win over their local rivals.

As one of the designated leaders in the Old Trafford dressing room, highlighted by his role as captain and after learning of the news, club skipper Fernandes offered to pay for each and every staff member’s expenses, which included a ticket, travel, food and accommodation.

An in-depth report from The Athletic has recently revealed all about INEOS’ regime in Stretford from Fernandes, 30, being 'taken aback' by the situation to the fact that his proposal to pay for the usual extras out of his own pocket was rejected by Ratcliffe and Co.

Regarded as one of the best penalty takers in football history, Fernandes’ proposal was rejected by club executives. The Athletic have reported that sources close to the situation speculated that they feared it would be a ‘bad look’ for the club’s shiny reign.