If there’s one thing that is abundantly clear of late, it’s that Manchester United are in desperate need of a goalscorer. Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee's troubles in front of goal have led to Ruben Amorim more recently turning to 17-year-old Chido Obi Martin to make an impact off the bench, and there is talk of the youngster being handed his first start in the not-too-distant future.

That's an awful lot of pressure to put on such a young talent, and it goes to show just how poor United have been at recruitment, having failed to secure deals for the likes of Erling Haaland and Harry Kane in the past when moves appeared to be on the table. They would’ve been expensive buys though, and given the club’s financial situation right now, INEOS and the Glazers would dream of finding a bargain who could also bang in the goals.

As it turns out, though, one has already slipped through their fingers in the form of Serhou Guirassy. The Guinea international has become a star in the Bundesliga, but the Red Devils could’ve brought him to Old Trafford just over a year ago in what now looks like a massive missed opportunity.

Guirassy's Failed Move to Manchester United

The 28-year-old was linked with a move in January 2024

Guirassy is an example of a striker who really hit his stride in his mid-late twenties, something that has been seen in the likes of Dominic Solanke in recent times. However, prior to his reputation growing, he had already carved out a respectable career across France and Germany.

Having featured for the likes of Koln, LOSC Lille, and Stade Rennais at various points, it was when he made his move to Stuttgart that things really picked up. While Guirassy had always been capable of finding the net, his efficiency and goals-to-game ratio were certainly nothing out of the ordinary. At Stade Rennais, the team he was at before moving to the MHP Arena, he had managed 25 strikes in 83 appearances.

Back in Germany though, he became relentless and was putting up some incredibly impressive numbers, making the rest of Europe take notice. That led him to January 2024, where United were supposedly interested in a £14 million deal to combat Anthony Martial's - who is now flying in Greece - injuries and give young Hojlund more support.

Guirassy was open to the move too, saying, as per The Mirror:

"Everyone knows the Premier League is one of the most competitive leagues in the world but, at this time, I don't close any doors."

Ultimately, United failed to pull the trigger and opted against a summer move for the striker, too. The rest, as they say, is history, but the Red Devils may be wishing the could go back in time and rewrite it given what was to follow.

Guirassy's Incredible 2024/25 Form

The 28-year-old is the current Champions League top scorer

Instead of a move to England, Guirassy stayed in Germany, securing a switch to last season's Champions League runners-up Borussia Dortmund. With Niclas Fullkrug gone, the 28-year-old walked straight into the team and made his mark immediately. With less than a season under his belt in front of the Yellow Wall, Guirassy has managed 29 goal contributions in just 32 games.

With 14 of his efforts coming in the Bundesliga, he sits joint fourth in their standings, with only Harry Kane, Patrick Schick, and Omar Marmoush sitting ahead of him outright. He may still be a way off the 28 he managed the season prior, but it is still an impressive record in a new team.

What is even more impressive, though, is the fact that Guirassy is leading the way in Europe, with his 10 goals in the Champions League making him the competition's top scorer so far, ahead of Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Prior to this season, Guirassy had not played in the Champions League since 2020.

In fact, the Guinean has only gone one game without contributing a goal or an assist in the tournament this term, that being in the 0-0 draw against Sporting Lisbon in the second leg of their play-off round.

Serhou's Guirassy's 2024/2025 Champions League Campaign Date Opponent H/A Result Goals Assists 18/09/24 Club Brugge A 0-3 1 0 01/10/24 Celtic H 7-1 2 0 22/10/24 Real Madrid A 5-2 0 1 05/11/24 Sturm Graz H 1-0 0 1 27/11/24 Dinamo Zagreb A 0-3 1 0 11/12/24 Barcelona H 2-3 2 0 21/01/25 Bologna A 2-1 1 0 29/01/25 Shakhtar Donetsk H 3-1 2 0 11/02/25 Sporting CP A 0-3 1 1 19/02/2025 Sporting CP H 0-0 0 0

He will now come up against one of his old employers in the next stage of the competition, as Niko Kovac's men take on LOSC Lille.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 04/03/2025.