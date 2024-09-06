Manchester United's first transfer window under INEOS saw five first-team players join the club on long-term deals, with Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, Manuel Ugarte, Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee coming into Erik ten Hag's squad ahead of what could be another gruelling Premier League season. But the number of incomings in the INEOS era could reach six in the coming weeks, according to reports - with France midfielder Adrien Rabiot being linked with the club on a free transfer.

Rabiot, who starred for France at EURO 2024 before their semi-final exit to Spain, has been without a club for over two months after he ran his contract with Juventus down at the start of July. Entering his prime years as a midfielder, the former Paris Saint-Germain star seemingly has plenty of suitors - but with a preference to move to the Premier League, United could reportedly forge a deal for his signature and finally see their man in the famous red shirt.

Manchester United 'Remain in Race' for Adrien Rabiot

But the French midfielder is liked by Newcastle and others

The report from TEAMtalk states that United and Newcastle United remain in the race to sign Rabiot this summer, despite an offer from Turkish outfit Galatasaray already being on the table.

Rabiot - who has been labelled 'world-class' by legend David Trezeguet - was with Juventus last season before running his contract down - yet despite a strong EURO 2024 campaign with France, he remains without a team. That makes him a viable option for teams across the continent, who could all still add him to their ranks despite the transfer windows closing as he is unattached. However, Rabiot's high wage demands have narrowed the list of interested clubs down, with AC Milan one of the teams to bow out as they had looked to replace him if midfield star Ismael Bennacer had departed, which wasn't the case.

Adrien Rabiot's Serie A statistics - Juventus squad ranking, 2023/24 season Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 31 10th Goals 5 3rd Shots Per Game 1.2 =3rd Tackles Per Game 1.9 =2nd Dribbles Per Game 0.9 =3rd Match rating 7.07 1st

Galatasaray are thought to be the frontrunners for his signature, still riding on a high after securing the shock loan signing of Victor Osimhen from Napoli - but Rabiot's 'dream desire' is to play in the Premier League, and he could gain that at United.

The Red Devils, alongside Newcastle, do need to strengthen their midfield after the sale of Scott McTominay to Napoli in the final days of the transfer window and with Mason Mount picking up an injury, it remains to be seen just how long he will be on the sidelines for. Adding to Casemiro's shambolic performance vs Liverpool, Rabiot could be crucial for their chances of a top-four finish this season; though he goes against the INEOS ethos, who would like to bring through younger players who will only see their price tags rise.

Manchester United Critically Need Midfield Recruits

Injuries, loss of form and sales means their midfield looks threadbare

United seem to have been in the market for Rabiot's signing for quite some time, going back beyond this season - though wage demands and being tied down to Juventus have made that quite a difficult deal to pull off.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rabiot has 48 caps for France, scoring four goals.

The Frenchman's prospects of moving to Old Trafford have improved massively in recent weeks given that he is no longer on Juventus' payroll, and with a preference to move to England, they should be able to capitalise on a deal if they are serious about bringing him in amid Mount's injury, McTominay's sale and Casemiro's catastrophic form that saw Liverpool take them to the cleaners on home soil over the weekend.

