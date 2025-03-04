Manchester United are losing faith in Ruben Amorim, and the club's co-owners INEOS have reportedly drawn up a three-man shortlist to replace the under-pressure Portuguese coach, as per Fichajes.

Amorim arrived at Old Trafford with his stock sky-high after a hugely successful four-year reign at Sporting CP, guiding Leoes to two Liga Portugal titles. His last match in charge at the Jose Avalade Stadium was a 4-1 mauling of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League. There was a feeling among the United fanbase that they had found the man to steer the Red Devils back to its glory days.

That hasn't been the case thus far, and a 4-3 penalty shootout defeat to Fulham in the FA Cup fifth round has cast significant doubts over Amorim's future just four months into his tenure. Reports from Spain suggest INEOS are already weighing up potential replacements as the club struggles on and off the pitch.

Joachim Low

Ex-Germany Manager