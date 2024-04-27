Highlights Manchester United have spoken to intermediaries about Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo.

Araujo has been described as 'spectacular' by Xavi and he has a £856m release clause.

Barca may face a challenge to keep the defender as clubs eye summer move.

Manchester United have reportedly opened talks to sign Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo during the summer transfer window, according to TBR Football.

Later this year, the Red Devils could prioritise strengthening their defence due to the uncertain futures of some of Erik ten Hag's squad. Under the guidance of INEOS, the Manchester outfit could be set for a significant transfer window as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team look to guide the club in the right direction.

It's been an inconsistent season for ten Hag's side and there's no doubt INEOS will be hoping to add reinforcements. The Red Devils face an uphill battle to qualify for the Champions League and they've failed to make progress this term.

Man Utd Have Held Talks for Ronald Araujo

United have spoken to intermediaries

According to a report from TBR Football, United have spoken to intermediaries regarding Barcelona centre-back Araujo. It's understood that Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Arsenal, and Newcastle United are also keen, with some figures at the Spanish club feeling it could be time to cash in on the defender.

Araujo, who has been described as 'spectacular' by Xavi Hernandez, reportedly has a release clause of around £856m in his contract. It's highly unlikely that any club would be willing to secure his signature for that fee, but with plenty of interest in his services, the Spanish outfit could have a fight on their hands to keep him in the summer window.

United have struggled defensively in the Premier League this season under ten Hag, with only Sheffield United and Luton Town conceding more shots. Per 90 minutes, only the Blades have faced more shots on target, meaning goalkeeper Andre Onana has had plenty to do between the sticks at Old Trafford.

As a result, strengthening the defence could be considered a bit of a priority for United when the summer transfer window opens for business. Although the pool of centre-backs aren't solely to blame for their defensive woes, there's no doubt ten Hag could do with an additional body at the back, especially with veteran Jonny Evans forced to play more than United would have hoped.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ronald Araujo has won 2.4 aerial duels per game in La Liga this season, more than any other Barcelona player.

Related Man Utd Could Use 17-Year-Old Instead of Making New Signing Manchester United youngster Harry Amass may be given the opportunity to gain his first minutes in the senior squad before the end of the campaign

Varane's Future Uncertain at Man Utd

Ten Hag could be left short at the back

According to a report from ESPN, Manchester United have already made a key decision on Raphael Varane. With the French international's contract expiring in the summer, the Red Devils have opted not to extend his deal and he is now set to depart on a free transfer later this year.

The report also claims that Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire, who are both out of contract in 2025, could leave if a suitable offer arrives on the table. As a result, United could be left short of options at the back.

All stats courtesy of WhoScored