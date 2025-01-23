A clip of Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United preparing for their Europa League clash against Rangers has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter) – and fans have been left staggered at the lack of intensity following a bad run of form under the 39-year-old head coach.

Fresh off the back of a lacklustre 3-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on the weekend, the Red Devils have been preparing to welcome the Scottish Premiership outfit to Old Trafford as they eye automatic progression into the Round of 16.

Things have not been too rosy since Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag as Manchester United’s permanent boss in November 2024, having won just six of his games in charge in all competitions. In that time, he’s drawn twice and lost seven matches.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United's six defeats in their opening 12 home games in the Premier League is their worst performance since 1893-94.

Following their chastening loss to Fabian Hurzeler and his entourage recently, Amorim raised eyebrows by insisting that his collection of players are potentially ‘the worst team in Manchester United history’ – and the statistics somewhat back that up.

Having set plenty of records – and not for the right reasons – since his debut in the Old Trafford dugout against Ipswich Town, Lisbon-born Amorim will be hoping to right his wrongs against a hopeful Rangers, a side currently one place below them in the standings.

Ahead of their test on Thursday night, the Manchester United players took part – as they usually do – in a close-control rondo drill and, per UEFA rules, media members are allowed to observe part of the training session.

In a 40-second video to inform fans that Barcelona-linked Marcus Rashford and an out-of-sorts Victor Lindelof were back in training, the players – wrapped head to toe in winter gear because of the dipping temperatures in Manchester – were lackadaisical in their approach.

Fans have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to display their discontent at the players’ energy – or lack thereof – especially after dropping more points in the Premier League on the weekend. One replied: “Can not stop laughing at the intensity of this.”

Labelling their approach as ‘sluggish’ and 'unmotivated', a second fan insisted that it comes as little surprise that Manchester United's form is so hodgepodge given the evident standards at the training ground, Carrington.

“They are doing the rondo with the same sluggish and unmotivated intensity a Sunday League team would do after a Saturday night bender. Just horrendous. No wonder they lose almost every game.”

Another supporter said, “And we wonder why we are losing! Seen more energy in a Sunday side.” while another claimed that Amorim was right about his recent comments: “Look at the energy. We are finished. Amorim was right worse bunch.”

Commenting on their current position in the table, another wrote: “13th in the league and this is the energy they put in training.” One fan concluded: “Compare this to a rondo of any serious team and you’ll understand why United are a poverty team.”