Highlights Wayne Rooney criticised Bruno Fernandes and Aaron Wan-Bissaka for the penalty given away against Liverpool on Sunday.

Manchester United had got themselves in a good position to beat Jurgen Klopp's men prior to the mistake.

Footage has emerged of the incident since suggesting Wan-Bissaka may not have made much contact with Harvey Elliott though.

Wayne Rooney has singled out Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes and Aaron Wan-Bissaka for their defending in the lead-up to Liverpool’s late penalty, which earned Jurgen Klopp’s side a vital equaliser in a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Luis Diaz capitalised on some lacklustre defending from United to put title-chasing Liverpool ahead in the first half before Fernandes pulled a goal back early in the second period with a wonderful long-range effort following Jarell Quansah’s error.

After such a dominant performance from Liverpool, Klopp’s side were stunned when Kobbie Mainoo struck emphatically to put Man Utd ahead as three points looked to slip away from the visitors. However, United gifted Liverpool a late penalty when Wan-Bissaka fouled Harvey Elliot as Mohamed Salah stepped up to convert the equaliser.

The sequence of defending leading up to the penalty sparked criticism from Man Utd legend Rooney, who felt the United pair were poor in their approach to keep Liverpool out and hold on for three points.

Rooney Gives Verdict on ‘Sloppy’ Liverpool Penalty

Man Utd’s record goalscorer was disappointed with how his former club defended their lead

United may not have the robust and reliable Roy Keane and Rio Ferdinand at their disposal like Rooney had in his playing days at Old Trafford under Sir Alex Ferguson, but the former England striker was left disappointed with United’s efforts in what was a fantastic chance to get the better of their old enemies. Rooney told Premier League Productions on Sunday, via The Mirror:

"When you go back a bit, Bruno Fernandes is too easy to get past when Joe Gomez is taking his run down the line.

"Bruno dives in and lets him get past, which is why Aaron Wan-Bissaka then has to come out. If he stays on his feet you don’t get to this situation.

“But it’s very poor from Wan-Bissaka. It’s sloppy. When you go to ground like that, you run the risk of giving a penalty away."

Despite Rooney’s criticism of the pair, there has since been backlash over Anthony Taylor’s decision to award the penalty after footage showed little contact from Wan-Bissaka on Elliot.

Some felt the penalty was harsh on Man Utd, as new footage that emerged in the aftermath of the chaotic draw showed there was only contact made between Wan-Bissaka and Elliot when the former was already on his way down.

The initial video evidence - which looked to be a stonewall foul in real-time - seemed to show Wan-Bissaka trip Elliot as he cut inside the penalty area on his left foot. But an updated, zoomed-in camera angle showed there was no contact at that particular moment, only when the Liverpool substitute had already started his fall to the ground.

As Rooney described the incident, Wan-Bisakka’s decision to dive in was rash, and he gave the referee a decision to make. But on review, perhaps Man Utd should have walked away from the game with maximum points, which could also have had a big say in the run-in for the title.