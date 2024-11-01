Manchester United have officially confirmed the appointment of Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim as a replacement for Erik ten Hag on a contract until June 2027, with a club option of a further 12 months, subject to visa requirements.

Amorim will officially take charge at Old Trafford on November 11 after fulfilling his obligations with the Portuguese club, with his first match in charge being against Ipswich Town after the international break on November 24.

Ruud van Nistelrooy will continue to take interim charge of the Red Devils until then, having started his temporary spell off with a 5-2 win against Leicester City in midweek.

On Monday it was announced that ten Hag would be leaving his position at Old Trafford after a disappointing start to the season. The Red Devils were defeated by West Ham United last weekend, and that proved to be the Dutchman's final game in charge.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sporting Lisbon have won all nine of their league matches this season, scoring 30 goals and conceding twice.

INEOS wasted no time in trying to find ten Hag's replacement, with Sporting CP confirming on Tuesday that United had expressed an interest in triggering Amorim's release clause. To secure the signature of Amorim, United needed to fork out around €10m, but with the Portuguese coach having a 30-day notice period, the Manchester club needed to continue negotiations to get him to Old Trafford sooner.

GIVEMESPORT confirmed earlier this week that Amorim had verbally agreed to join Manchester United, with Omar Berrada and Dan Ashworth the driving force behind making the manager a key target to replace the departing Dutchman.

The Athletic later reported that United had agreed a deal to bring Amorim to the club, paying around €11m in total, but the Red Devils do have to wait another 10 days before he officially starts work at Carrington.

United have also confirmed that Amorim was the only manager they spoke to during the process and he was their No.1 target.