Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has hit out at Marcus Rashford's camp as the 27-year-old's exit from Old Trafford continues to appear more likely. The winger has been left out of the last matchday squads, starting with the 2-1 win in the Manchester derby.

Amorim has insisted in the past that there is a way back into his plans for the academy graduate and has also described him as a big talent. However, Rashford's training levels have yet to do enough to earn himself a spot in the squad. In the latest development, the Portuguese coach has appeared to levy criticism at those the forward surrounds himself with, suggesting that they are making decisions that aren't in Rashford's best interests.

Amorim Calls Out Rashford's Camp

The 39-year-old described the situation as hard

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Amorim revealed his feelings towards Rashford's surprise interview with Henry Winter where he expressed his desire to leave United. The Portuguese described the situation as a hard one to be in before insinuating that some of the forward's decisions are being influenced by other people around him:

"It is a hard situation. I understand that these players have a lot of people around them, making choices that are not the first idea from the player. I am always here to help Marcus as another player. I have to do what I have to do. They chose to do the interview as it is not just Marcus. I understand that. "As a coach I focus on performance and the way you train. The rest, it is better for me and the club to deal with that when the time comes. At the moment I focus on improving Marcus and we need a talented guy like Marcus. I forget the interview now and see what I see on the pitch."

Amorim's comments insinuate that Rashford's interview has not impacted his selection choice and that the winger has failed to impress in training since then. The Englishman was dropped alongside Alejandro Garnacho for the clash with Manchester City, but the young Argentine has since been restored to Amorim's squads against Tottenham and Bournemouth.

