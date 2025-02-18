Manchester United are reportedly considering replacing Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford after a difficult start to his tenure, according to Fichajes.

Amorim arrived at United back in November, with the Red Devils bringing him to England from Sporting CP. Appointed to replace Erik ten Hag, Amorim was tasked with revitalising a team that had been struggling in the Premier League. The anticipated turnaround has failed to materialise, and the club's performance has continued to decline.

United currently sit in 15th place in the table after a disappointing 1-0 defeat away to Tottenham, which extended their winless streak to seven matches, their longest since 2008.

The situation has been further complicated by off-field issues, including cost-cutting measures implemented by co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe. These measures have led to staff redundancies and budget constraints, which will undoubtedly be impacting morale within the club.

Man Utd Looking to Replace Ruben Amorim

It's been a difficult start to life in England

According to a report from Fichajes, United are already thinking about replacing Amorim after a disappointing start to his tenure. It's claimed that United have decided to keep him in charge until the end of the season, unless a disaster occurs, but they are evaluating options ahead of the 2025/2026 campaign.

Manchester United's Premier League statistics - Division squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 8 13th Losses 12 =14th Shots Taken Per Game 13.4 12th Shots Conceded Per Game 11.4 14th xG 38.48 13th

Up next for United is the short trip to Everton at the weekend, but the Toffees are in fine form at the moment. Injuries have had a major impact on United's season, with the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte, and Amad Diallo all on the treatment table as it stands.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 17-02-25.