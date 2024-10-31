Manchester United have now agreed a deal with Sporting for the release of Ruben Amorim, who will start his new role in the November international break, according to Laurie Whitwell.

After sacking Erik ten Hag on Monday, United have wasted no time in trying to bring in a new manager. Ruud van Nistelrooy took charge for United's victory over Leicester City on Wednesday night, but United chiefs were working in the background to get a deal for Amorim done.

As per The Athletic's Whitwell, United have now agreed a deal to hire Amorim as their new manager after reaching an agreement with Sporting over his release clause. Amorim is set to stay with the Portuguese club for their next three games, including against United's rivals Manchester City...

"#MUFC agree deal with Sporting for release of Ruben Amorim. Start date set for international break, with fee of €11m. Sporting wanted Amorim to stay for games v Man City + Braga. United satisfied. Amorim expected to be in charge vs Ipswich on Nov 24."

United are reportedly willing to pay €1m extra to get Amorim earlier than his 30-day notice period, while Sporting have also demanded in the region of €5m to allow some of Amorim's staff to follow him to Old Trafford. Amorim has a €10m release clause in his contract, so United could be paying €16m in total.

First-team coaches Emanuel Ferro, Adelio Candido, and Carlos Fernandes are all set to join Amorim as he embarks on a new challenge at Manchester United, while goalkeeping coach Jorge Vital and sports scientist Paulo Barreira could also make the move to the Premier League.

It appears that Amorim is trying to show as much respect as possible to Sporting, a club he has plied his trade with for four years now. Leaving them in the middle of the season is a big blow for the Portuguese side, but they will now have a few weeks to try and find a replacement.

After the November international break, United travel to Ipswich Town in the Premier League before a Europa League clash against Bodo/Glimt. Amorim's first Premier League home game could be against Everton at the beginning of December.