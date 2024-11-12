Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim told chiefs during meetings before joining the club that he wanted to bring in players with 'intensity', according to Fabrizio Romano.

Amorim has officially arrived in England as he prepares to begin working as United manager, taking over from Ruud van Nistelrooy who was in temporary charge of the Red Devils. We reported on Sunday that Amorim was still waiting to receive his work permit so he can officially start in his new role, but everything was going to plan with the visa process.

Amorim will have held plenty of meetings with INEOS and the United hierarchy ahead of signing on the dotted line, with recruitment likely a big topic of conversation. The January transfer window is fast approaching, and it will be interesting to see if the Red Devils dip into the marker for new additions.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Italian reporter Romano has confirmed that Amorim told United chiefs during meetings that he wants to sign players with intensity...

"What I can tell you on the market is that from what I'm hearing, the first indication from Ruben Amorim to Manchester United directors, to Manchester United management, is we need to bring players with intensity. This was the crucial word he mentioned in the opening doors and meetings he had with Manchester United. Intensity. Intensity, intensity. So, Manchester United are going in that direction. They have spent important money on several players in recent years, but they also have some players who have lots of quality, a big history, big personality, players like Casemiro, players like Eriksen, many of them, especially in the midfield."

As Romano alluded to, United have heavily focused their recruitment on signing big-name players, often for high fees with inflated wages despite them being in the latter stages of their careers. A mistake United often made previously is signing players specifically for the manager, with ten Hag targeting his former players such as Antony, Andre Onana, and Lisandro Martinez.

INEOS won't want to fully rely on the manager for transfer targets, but allowing Amorim to demand a certain profile of player should help them build a squad capable of playing his system. It certainly won't be something that will be solved in one window, so the Portuguese coach will need a bit of time to get things right.