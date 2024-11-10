Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim won't be able to officially start on Monday as originally planned due to not getting his work permit, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

After the Red Devils opted to sack Erik ten Hag last month, INEOS acted fast in getting their new man with Sporting CP's Amorim targeted. United secured the Portuguese coach and agreed with Sporting that he would take over during the international break.

Ruud van Nistelrooy was placed in temporary charge of United while they waited for Amorim to arrive, with the Dutch coach securing three wins and one draw in his four games in charge. His final match saw the Red Devils run out 3-0 winners at home to Leicester City as Van Nistelrooy now awaits a decision on his future.

Amorim Yet to Get His Work Permit at Man Utd

He was never due to take training on Monday

GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed that Amorim is yet to get his work permit ahead of taking over at United, meaning he is unable to officially start as manager. It's a normal situation when bringing in a foreign manager with Amorim having to join the club and then apply for a work permit, the same as any new player.

There is no setback or issues with Amorim's appointment at Old Trafford as Manchester United expected it to take a few days to be resolved. Amorim was never due to take training on Monday and there's a chance he doesn't take charge of a full session until the second week of the international break.

Ruben Amorim's season-by-season Primeira Liga record at Sporting Season Matches Won Drawn Lost Points-per-game 2024/25 10 10 0 0 3.00 2023/24 34 29 3 2 2.65 2022/23 34 23 5 6 2.18 2021/22 34 27 4 3 2.50 2020/21 34 26 7 1 2.50 2019/20 11 6 3 2 1.91 Statistics correct as of 10/11/2024

It's understood that the visa process is going as planned, meaning United's break won't be disrupted in any way. Amorim should still have a fair bit of time to implement his ideas ahead of United's next Premier League match, which sees them take on Ipswich Town away from home on the 24th November.

Man Utd Trio Behind Amorim Appointment

Berrada, Ashworth, and Brailsford involved

Sources previously confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Dan Ashworth and Omar Berrada played a key role in United's pursuit of Amorim over the last few weeks. A meeting took place between the two parties during the last international break, while Sir Dave Brailsford was also key to negotiations.

Brailsford met the Portuguese coach for face-to-face talks in late October as he looked to convince the manager to make the move to United. The Red Devils managed to get their man and will be hoping he can steer the club back in the right direction.

