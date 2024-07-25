Highlights Manchester United are looking to bring in Matthijs De Ligt and Manuel Ugarte to their ranks.

Erik ten Hag has already brought Joshua Zirkzee & Leny Yoro to the club.

United could free up some funds by selling Antony and Jadon Sancho.

Manchester United have recruitment work to do before the start of this season. With last term's eighth-placed finish in the Premier League arriving as their worst placed finish since 1989-90, and the first time since that season that United finished the season with a negative goal difference, transfers are looking to be a big aspect for the club recapturing inspiration among the big teams in the division.

Erik ten Hag's job was effectively saved by the FA Cup final win over Manchester City in May, and that dalliance with the sack could be the shock to the system his team require. Already, INEOS-backed United have acquired Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro from Bologna and Lille respectively, for a combined total of £88.7m. With deep enough pockets, new signings still rely on the potential to offload deadwood to enlarge the pot, and the Red Devils have made their next targets clear.

Ugarte and De Ligt Targeted

The PSG and Bayern men could be key signings

Manuel Ugarte, who is reportedly close to an agreement to heading to Old Trafford, has proven himself as one of Europe's most industrious midfielders in the last two seasons. Signed to Paris Saint-Germain from Sporting in 2023 for €60 million, the 23-year-old Uruguayan has presented some of the best numbers in the continent's top five divisions. His total of 98 tackles was the highest by anyone in Ligue 1 last term, and it was even more impressive that he managed it despite starting only 21 games out of 34. Furthermore, PSG spent roughly 66 per cent of the time in possession.

Midfield was a problem area for Manchester United last season, with the notable drop off of Casemiro capping that. However, Ugarte's ball-winning prowess would be a major addition. In his final campaign with previous club Sporting, the tireless midfielder racked up 121 tackles in 31 games, the most by any player in Portugal's Primeira Liga.

Across the last two seasons, there is only one player in Europe's major leagues who has averaged more tackles per 90 minutes and that is Joao Palhinha, the man Ugarte helped to replace in Sporting's midfield before earning his £51m move to PSG last summer.

The move of Matthijs de Ligt would present as a relatively full-circle moment. Erik ten Hag suggested the centre-back could be the world's best defender as a teenager at Ajax, and working under his old boss could unlock that potential in the Premier League, especially alongside the exciting talent of Yoro, and the more-seasoned former team-mate, Lisandro Martinez.

De Ligt is a trusted talent that Ten Hag already deeply understands, and a move may be in the player's best interest. A move to Juventus was the logical next step after Ajax emergence, yet time at Bayern has seen dips in form, and ultimately less game time. At 24, rated at £43m by Bayern, linking up with his old boss could be just the thing for a fresh injection of inspiration.

However, with that said, the pair of Ugarte and De Ligt will not come cheap, as the combined cost is believed to tot up to around €140m (or £120m). Thus, the sales of assets could be key.

Antony and Sancho Could be Out the Door

Pair's exit could raise sufficient funds

The sales of Antony and Jadon Sancho would provide a solid sum to put towards Ten Hag's transfer wishlist. It's an understated comment to say that both players have had lacklustre careers at Old Trafford up to this point and an exit may be best for all parties involved. In the case of Antony, thoughts would be geared towards recouping some of the inevitable losses after he hugely under-performed the record £86m deal United shelled out on him.

In terms of Sancho, poor form and an at-times frosty relationship with his Dutch manager has substantially hindered his progress in Manchester. Although Jadon Sancho has been re-integrated into the team after being exiled by Ten Hag last season and sent on loan to Borussia Dortmund for the second half of the campaign, the former BVB star could be headed for the door, as it's believed he's close to a move to PSG. This could prove as useful for the potential signing of Ugarte.

United may have to cut their losses and cash in on two players that ultimately, for whatever reason, have failed to live up to their lofty expectations. The differences between the two players' form at their old clubs and United can be seen below.

Form at former club vs at United (All-competitions) Antony at Ajax Antony at United Sancho at Dortmund (first spell) Sancho at United Appearances 82 82 137 82 Goals 24 11 50 12 Assists 22 5 64 6 Yellow Cards 6 14 6 0 Red Cards 1 0 0 0

Statistics via Transfermarkt, Fotmob.