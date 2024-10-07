Ruud Van Nistelrooy is expected to be viewed as the best choice to become Manchester United's caretaker boss, if Erik Ten Hag loses his job in the near future.

A goalless draw at Villa Park over the weekend means United have failed to score in their past three top-flight matches and are off to their worst-ever start to a Premier League season. United officials are meeting at the beginning of this week to review the start to the season and begin to consider their position on how the future looks, just months after taking the decision to extend Ten Hag’s contract rather than part ways with him.

Van Nistelrooy Could be Offered Caretaker Role

He would find it difficult to turn down

It is unclear just how serious the possibility is of United taking a decision to axe Ten Hag during this international break, with any such decision set to cost them around £15million in compensation. So far it is understood there have not been any conversations with other managers to replace him.

Van Nistelrooy was added to Ten Hag’s coaching staff over the summer and it is considered among sources in the Netherlands that he might find the job difficult to turn down if it was offered on a temporary basis while they decide what to do long-term. It is currently not considered likely that Van Nistelrooy would be a prime candidate to replace Ten Hag permanently, but he could be offered the job on an interim basis.

Erik ten Hag's managerial statistics compared to Ruud van Nistelrooy Erik ten Hag Ruud van Nistelrooy Matches 561 148 Won 353 76 Drawn 90 33 Lost 118 39 Goals for 1264 310 Goals against 632 201 Statistics correct as of 07/10/2024

Van Nistelrooy will be wary of how such a situation would be viewed by Ten Hag but he has big belief in his own ability and intends to have a serious career as a top-level coach.United went through the process of considering future candidates last summer and Gareth Southgate, Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Kieran McKenna, Marco Silva and Thomas Frank were among those in mind at the time.

It is so far unclear what will happen when discussions take place over Monday and Tuesday between high-ranking officials for United and Ineos. It had previously been thought they would not use this moment to sack him but instead to decide whether once again they had to seriously consider who could replace him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: PSV Eindhoven suffered just eight defeats in all competitions during Ruud van Nistelrooy's 50-match reign

Man Utd Concerned Over Team Selection

Game management is also being questioned

United are in a barren run of form though and have won just three games this season against Fulham, Southampton and Barnsley. The lack of consistency in terms of team selection and game management is believed to have been a concern as well as the fact their bad results have been alarming in their manner. Ideally United do not want to part ways with Ten Hag and the intent has always been to stick with him through this season.

This week’s meeting had been planned in advance and is not in reaction to United’s recent spell but it is a timely reminder to them of just how little progress has been made since last season. Even the anticipated impact of big signings has been strange — both Manuel Ugarte and Joshua Zirkzee were not selected for the starting line-up at Villa Park on Sunday.

This is a significant moment in Ten Hag’s spell at United. He survived his end-of-season review yet whether part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Dave Brailsford can be convinced by the likes of chief executive Omar Berrada and sporting director Dan Ashworth that there is good reason to continue to stick by him remains to be seen.

