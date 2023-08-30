Manchester United could make a late move to sign a midfielder this summer, as Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge provides an update on their pursuit of Ryan Gravenberch and Sofyan Amrabat, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils could need reinforcements after an unconvincing start to the Premier League season.

Manchester United transfer news - Latest

Despite bringing in Mason Mount, Andre Onana, and Rasmus Hojlund this summer, United have flattered to deceive this campaign. Although winning two of their opening three Premier League games, the Manchester club fought hard for a narrow win against Wolverhampton Wanderers and had to come back from two goals behind to beat Nottingham Forest. Erik ten Hag could be looking to bring in an additional body, particularly in the middle of the park.

Mount has recently suffered an injury, and the likes of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro are now in their thirties. With Fred already out the door, it’s looking like ten Hag could be left short in the middle if some of their ageing stars pick up knocks. According to German outlet BILD, Bayern Munich have made Scott McTominay one of their first choice options before the window slams shut, so again, signing reinforcements in midfield could be a priority for United, especially if the Scotland international departs.

Two players who have been linked with a move to Old Trafford are Bayern Munich’s Gravenberch and Fiorentina’s Amrabat. It could be a busy end to the transfer window for United’s recruitment team, and Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has provided an update on their pursuit of the two midfielders.

What has Bridge said about Manchester United, Gravenberch, and Amrabat?

Bridge has suggested that Amrabat and Gravenberch are both targets for United before the deadline on Friday of this week. However, the Sky Sports reporter adds that there’s absolutely no guarantee that the Red Devils bring in a midfielder this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Other options for United are Sofyan Amrabat and Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch, but we have been told though that this is no guarantee. This isn't United definitely signing one of the three. They might end up with none of them but we do know that they would potentially like a central midfielder, but there's no guarantee they'll get one."

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m All fees according to Sky Sports

What’s next for Man Utd?

With Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia currently out injured, we could see United exploring the market for a new left-back over the coming days. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has recently claimed that United have made with contact with Chelsea regarding a potential deal for Marc Cucurella, whilst also confirming that there are three candidates on their list.

Speaking on finding a player to replace Shaw in the transfer market, ten Hag said: “If there are opportunities, yes. But it has to be the right player. If not, we have to make do with the current squad.” A left-back certainly wouldn’t have been a priority at the start of the window, but United’s situation has now changed.