Highlights Manchester United are expected to take a decision on Erik ten Hag's future at the end of the season.

United have endured a dismal Premier League campaign and could end it in eighth position - their lowest top-flight finish since 1990.

Ten Hag is reportedly being targeted by Bayern Munich as well as Ajax - two clubs he previously worked for.

Erik ten Hag will not be short of suitors this summer if he ends up leaving Manchester United at the end of the season. That's according to a report in the Mirror, which says both Bayern Munich and Ajax are considering moves for the Dutch manager.

Ten Hag has presided over a hugely disappointing campaign at Old Trafford, failing to build on an encouraging first year in England that saw United finish third in the Premier League, win the Carabao Cup and reach the FA Cup final.

United are back in the FA Cup final this year, with Manchester City once again their opponents on May 25, and the Wembley showpiece could prove to be Ten Hag's final game in charge of United if the Red Devils' new decision-makers deem him surplus to requirements.

Bayern and Ajax Keen on Ten Hag

Dutch boss has history with both clubs

The Mirror's report says that both Bayern and Ajax, who are in the market for new managers for the 2024-25 season, believe Ten Hag will depart United regardless of what happens in the cup final. Ten Hag has history with both clubs, having managed Bayern's reserves between 2013 and 2015, and Ajax between 2017 and 2022.

Bayern are looking for a new manager after failing to reach an agreement with current manager Thomas Tuchel to remain at the club beyond the summer. It was announced in February that Tuchel would leave amid poor form and recent negotiations to potentially reverse that decision proved unsuccessful.

Ajax, meanwhile, are searching for a new boss following a turbulent campaign. The Dutch giants parted company with Maurice Steijn just four months after his appointment earlier this season, with John van 't Schip being appointed as interim manager until the end of the campaign in October.

Where United Stand on Ten Hag

Decision likely to be taken at end of season

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos completed their purchase of a minority stake in United in February, taking 25 per cent ownership in the club and also assuming full control of sporting operations. Since then, Ratcliffe and co have been undertaking work behind the scenes to modernise United's football structure.

Omar Berrada was poached from Manchester City and is United's new CEO, while Jason Wilcox departed Southampton to become United's technical director and Dan Ashworth will soon become their sporting director, once a compensation agreement with his previous employer Newcastle United is thrashed out.

Ten Hag's record as United manager since taking over (all competitions) Games managed 112 Wins 66 Draws 15 Losses 31 Win percentage 58.9

Ten Hag experienced perhaps the lowest point of his United career just under a fortnight ago, watching his team lose 4-0 to Crystal Palace, and the fact that he wasn't dismissed after that match was a strong hint that he would at least see out the season.

United do not want to make a decision without careful consideration and there is sympathy with Ten Hag given the multitude of injury issues he has had to contend with throughout the campaign, particularly in defence. Among the contenders to replace Ten Hag, should he be relieved of his duties, are Tuchel, former Chelsea manager Graham Potter and England boss Gareth Southgate.