Highlights Manchester United are close to signing Crystal Palace's Samuel Lusale.

The 16-year-old has represented Slovakia at youth level.

United are also looking to sign Scottish youth international Camron Mpofu.

Manchester United are now close to signing Crystal Palace forward Samuel Lusale, according to Manchester Evening News reporter Samuel Luckhurst.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe arriving at Old Trafford, United could be looking to change their transfer strategy after spending a hefty amount of money on ageing players. The Red Devils appear to be looking to target younger stars with sell-on value, with Lusale the latest to be linked with a move to the Red Devils.

Man Utd Closing in on Samuel Lusale

The 16-year-old could be heading to Old Trafford

According to Manchester Evening News writer Luckhurst, Manchester United are now closing in on the signing of Crystal Palace winger Lusale. The teenage star joined the Eagles at the age of 13 and has represented Slovakia at youth level.

The report adds that United are in the process of signing Scottish youth international Camron Mpofu from Reading, while Silva Mexes and James Overy have also arrived to link up with the youth team. It signals a huge shift at Old Trafford as United look to bring in some of the best young talent from around the world.

In recent years, United have spent a large amount of money on players reaching the latter stages of their careers. A prime example is Casemiro who arrived from Real Madrid for a fee of £70m at the age of 30, meaning the Manchester outfit will struggle to get their money back if they do try to sell due to his age.

Targeting young talents for small fees will aid United in becoming more financially stable in the future, allowing them to produce players for their senior squad at a low cost or sell them on for hefty profits in the future.

At the age of 16, Lusale is yet to break into Palace's first-team and hasn't proved himself at senior level, but the United scouts have clearly seen something in him from his displays for the youth teams. Although there's no guarantee he will become a success, there's likely to be little risk with United undoubtedly paying a small fee to bring him to Old Trafford.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Samuel Lusale has played eight times for Crystal Palace's youth team.

Related Man Utd Could Still Sell Marcus Rashford in Summer Window Marcus Rashford endured a poor season on the field for Manchester United last time out and that could still see him leave the club

Man Utd Have Genuine Interest in Milos Kerkez

They are looking to sign a left-back

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, in a conversation GIVEMESPORT, Manchester United have a genuine interest in Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez. The Hungarian defender could be one of the options for United at left-back, with the Red Devils likely to prioritise this position in the summer transfer window.

Romano also claims that Kerkez is one of a number of options, and they are waiting to see what happens with other opportunities in the market before making a decision. Kerkez has flourished in the Premier League despite only moving to England last season.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt