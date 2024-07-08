Highlights Manchester United are planning to sell Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood to fund new signings.

Both players have had mixed performances and face interest from European clubs.

Manchester United want quick Matthijs de Ligt deal.

Manchester United, amid interest from a host of clubs around Europe, are looking to sell both Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood this summer, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT, as the Italian transfer expert reveals Erik ten Hag and Co hope to use the money from their sales to fund their own business.

The 13-time Premier League champions are entering a new era. Sir Jim Ratcliffe is now on board, Ten Hag is staying as boss and a host of backroom staff changes have been made - but what is most important, particularly from a fans’ perspective, is incomings and outgoings on the pitch.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In their 560 minutes on the pitch together, Sancho and Greenwood failed to muster a joint goal participation.

Man Utd Latest: Greenwood and Sancho

Both courted by European clubs

Close

After both Greenwood and Sancho both spent stints away from Old Trafford last season at Getafe and Borussia Dortmund, respectively, the common consensus is that neither have a future at Old Trafford.

Sancho’s belatedly-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter) saw his relationship with the Manchester United chief turn frosty, which led to his temporary spell at the Bundesliga club, while Bradford-born Greenwood, 22, left amid an internal investigation over his arrest.

Greenwood, Sancho, Rashford, Garnacho - 23/24 League Stats Statistics Greenwood Sancho Rashford Garnacho Minutes 2,668 954 2,279 2,578 Goals 8 2 7 7 Assists 6 2 2 4 Shots per game 3.1 0.6 1.9 2.8 Key passes per game 1.1 1.8 0.8 1.3 Dribbles per game 2.2 2.6 1.5 1.3 Overall rating 6.87 7.05 6.69 6.76

According to a report from The Athletic, Greenwood - who plundered a total of 10 goals and six assists for the La Liga outfit in 2023/24 - is receiving interest from Marseille, who are said to be exploring a deal for the Carrington graduate, which has been backed up by Fabrizio Romano on Monday after a formal bid was sent.

In terms of Sancho, GIVEMESPORT sources have recently revealed that the Red Devils, months on from his public bust up with Ten Hag, want to sanction the winger’s exit before their pre-season campaign gets underway. Per 90min, Barcelona are considering a shock move for the 23-cap England international.

Romano: Man Utd’s Plan is to Sell Sancho and Greenwood

Club want to make profit for own transfers

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano insisted that Manchester United are going full steam ahead with the departures of both Sancho and Greenwood. Neither forwards’ future lies in Greater Manchester, according to the Italian, with the club looking to reinvest the funds from their moves back into the squad. Romano said:

“Manchester United want to sell both of them, so let's see if they will be able to find the right solution. But the mission for the club, and already approved by the manager side with Erik ten Hag, is to get rid of Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood, make some profit, make some money, and reinvest that money on different positions. So this is going to be the mission.”

Man Utd Deal for De Ligt Could Happen Quickly

Bayern want at least £42 million (€50m) for his services

Close

One of the incoming players that Manchester United have on their radar is Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt. The Dutchman, who previously enjoyed a 70-game stint under Ten Hag’s watchful eye, is allowed to leave the Allianz Arena in the coming weeks, and it’s been reported that he is open to a move to Old Trafford.

According to Florian Plettenberg, the club’s pursuit of the 24-year-old could ramp up post-Euro 2024 as long as Manchester United lodge a bid that meets the demands of De Ligt’s Bundesliga employers. For reference: the report suggests that Bayern are wanting to receive at least £42 million (€50m) for the central defender’s signature this summer.

All statistics per WhoScored