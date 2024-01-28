Highlights Manchester United are not expecting any major transfers during the 2024 winter transfer market, with a move for Al-Ittihad striker Karim Benzema being deemed "fanciful" due to his wages.

The Red Devils have struggled to find goals this season, ranking as the joint-16th lowest scorers across the 2023/24 Premier League season.

Despite striker Anthony Martial's injury, Man Utd's position on recruitment remains unchanged, and they are unlikely to add any big signings to Erik ten Hag's side.

Manchester United are “not expecting any major incomings” during the 2024 winter transfer window, as talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook concludes that links of a Karim Benzema move to Old Trafford are “fanciful.”

The Red Devils have endured a stale transfer window when it comes to incomings, and this looks unlikely to change in the remaining days of the market for Erik ten Hag’s side.

Man Utd have recently been the subject of a minority takeover, with INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe acquiring a 25% stake in the club. He will lead football operations behind the scenes. However, after a stale first half of the campaign, the Manchester giants’ immediate focus will be on securing some form of European football ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Man Utd’s striker woes as several options linked this winter

Manchester United have struggled to find the back of the net across the 2023/24 season. The Red Devils splashed the cash during the 2023 summer transfer window but have yet to see a return on several of their marquee signings past the campaign's halfway point.

In August 2023, Manchester United signed Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund in a deal worth £72m, as ten Hag looked to add an out-and-out centre-forward to his squad. The 20-time English champions had been left short in the striker department following the termination of Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract in November 2022, as well as Wout Weghorst’s loan move from Burnley not being turned into a permanent deal in the summer of 2023.

However, Hojlund has struggled to adapt to the Premier League, scoring two goals in his 16 top-flight appearances. Ten Hag’s side have hit the back of the net just 24 times in the top-flight, ranking them as the joint-16th lowest scorers in the Premier League this term. Unsurprisingly, United had been linked with a move for marquee names such as Al-Ittihad striker Karim Benzema, dubbed "world class" by former Premier League star Jose Enrique. However, the Red Devils have ruled a deal out for the 36-year-old, given his current £200m per-year earnings.

Meanwhile, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT (23rd January) that Man Utd have held internal talks about the prospect of signing Ajax striker Brian Brobbey. However, any deal for the 21-year-old must wait until the summer, after the centre-forward confirmed he would remain in Amsterdam this winter.

Karim Benzema vs Rasmus Hojlund - 2023/24 stats comparison Karim Benzema Rasmus Hojlund Appearances 20 25 Minutes played 1685 1744 Goals 12 7 Assists 5 1 Yellow cards 0 2 Stats according to Transfermarkt, correct as of 26-01-24

Alex Crook - Anthony Martial injury unlikely to force Man Utd’s hand

Crook has revealed that, despite striker Anthony Martial being ruled out ten weeks following a groin operation, Man Utd’s position on recruitment this winter hasn’t changed. The talkSPORT reporter also indicated that the Red Devils’ transfer business could alter from their recent model. Crook told GIVEMESPORT:

“I asked the question after that Martial update, and I was told it didn't change their position in terms of recruitment. Never say never with a week to go, but Man Utd are still not expecting any major incomings. So, I think that would rule out a paid-for signing. They’ve been linked with Benzema, but that's fanciful due to his wages, and my sources there have also distanced themselves from that one. “I think they will avoid that type of signing [Brobbey]. They've been there with ten Hag and his agent. The players they’ve taken out of the Netherlands haven't worked out. So, I think the recruitment we'll see from Man Utd moving forward will be completely different.”

Manchester United haven’t made a significant signing during the 2024 winter transfer window and are unlikely to splash the cash in the market’s remaining days. The Red Devils are eager to remain within the Premier League’s profit and sustainability limitations and may have to sell some high earners before welcoming fresh faces to Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, The Daily Mirror reports that ten Hag is expected to discover his fate at Manchester United once Ratcliffe can speak openly about his plans for the three-time European Cup winners. Once the Premier League ratifies INEOS’ minority takeover, the English businessman can freely express his views on the club. The Athletic report topics will include ten Hag’s management style and the appointment of CEO Omar Berrada, who arrived from Manchester City earlier in January.

The Dutchman will feel the pressure, having endured a miserable campaign at Old Trafford. Manchester United sit eighth in the Premier League table, 11 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa, who currently occupy the final qualification berth for a place in next season’s Champions League. The Red Devils also find themselves out of continental action for the remainder of the campaign, having finished at the bottom of a Champions League group that included Bayern Munich, Copenhagen, and Galatasaray.