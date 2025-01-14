Summary Ruben Amorim's arrival at Manchester United has seen a change of system and allowed new players to excel.

Harry Maguire has earned his way back into the starting XI on a regular basis.

Maguire's incredible performance against Arsenal was the latest step in his career revival.

Ever since Sir Alex Ferguson hung up his managerial boots and swapped the changing room for the boardroom, Manchester United have become a football club in disrepair. Over a decade on from the legendary Scot calling it a day, they have finished outside of the top four more times than they have been in it, and have watched as five different managers have tried and failed to get the club back on track.

Ruben Amorim is the latest man in the hot seat, but he faces many of the same problems, particularly that of players who need to be shipped off. It seems he has made his decision on Marcus Rashford, who will follow in the footsteps of players like Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba - stars who promised to turn the tide but were eventually moved on for the betterment of the club.

One man who appeared destined to suffer the same fate was Harry Maguire. After becoming club captain just six months after his record-breaking transfer in 2019, he was subsequently stripped of the role, berated publicly, and unequivocally told he had no future at Old Trafford. Yet, throughout all that, he has stayed and, in recent weeks, the Englishman has turned himself into a pivotal part of Amorim's new set-up, highlighted by his incredible performance in the FA Cup third-round tie against Arsenal.

Maguire's Resurgence Continues Against Arsenal

The Englishman was in fine form leading into the contest and continued it at the Emirates

Going into the clash at the Emirates, Maguire had found himself a part of what is seemingly becoming his new manager's preferred XI. Given that the defender was injured when Amorim first arrived, he had to wait for his fitness to improve and for an opportunity to arise. Now that it has, he seems to have taken it and not looked back.

Evidence that his place was solidified was that he had actually started the last five Premier League games in a row, starting with a mature and confident performance in the 2-1 victory over Manchester City. Despite lacking minutes under his new boss, it was clear that Maguire felt comfortable in a back three, a system that saw him shine playing for England in the 2018 World Cup.

There was a slight difference, as instead of being on the left of the three, Maguire was in the centre, where he has been ever since. With the more mobile Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martínez either side, being instructed to press higher, it has immediately taken a weakness out of Maguire's game. When Erik ten Hag would ask him to do this in a back four, the 31-year-old was often left exposed, and it seemed this caused him to lose confidence.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Maguire played in 71 of Erik ten Hag's 128 games in charge of Manchester United.

Instead, Maguire is the covering party for his two partners. He has been able to show a better awareness of the game surrounding him, and his aerial strengths and ability to command the penalty area were on full display in the win over City and the draw against Liverpool. The only thing haunting him in the latter was his open goal miss in stoppage time, but replays showed it would've been offside anyway.

Questionable penalty aside, Maguire continued his hot streak against the Gunners. He won seven out of his eight duels, made 11 clearances, and five blocks. His performance earned rave reviews at full-time, including from BBC pundit Alan Shearer, who claimed the Englishman was part of a three-way tie for man of the match in a game that could be the start of the Ruben Amorim revolution.

Maguire Statistics vs Arsenal Clearances 11 Blocked shots 5 Tackles 2 Dribbled past 0 Ground duels won 3/4 Aerial duels won 4/4

Maguire's Future Remains at Old Trafford

The defender has seen his contract extended

Having seen what it is like to be the villain of the piece at Old Trafford, respect for Maguire among fans and club staff has arguably never been higher. The defender revealed that when Amorim took over, he told him that "when it came across to him that I had an option (to extend my contract), it was a no-brainer." These words turned out to be true, as the former Leicester City man has seen his deal extended until the summer of 2026.

By then, he will be 33, and United may be looking to move on from him and bring in some fresher faces as Amorim (hopefully) continues to build a team that can challenge at the top.

Who is to say, though, that will be the end of Maguire's time as a Red Devil? Many have tried to push him out the door, yet none of them have succeeded. The mentality on display from the former captain, ironically, is that of a leader. A man who has hit rock bottom, risen up from there with the scars of his fall on full display, but uses them as his armour to continue defending the badge on his shirt. Regardless of whether you think his time should have ended long ago, you cannot question his heart, as he embodies the fight and spirit that Manchester United need in this testing time.

