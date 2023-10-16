Highlights Manchester United's Casemiro could find himself dropped from Erik ten Hag's starting XI at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have endured difficult start to the season, with disappointing results in both the Premier League and Champions League.

Man Utd travel to Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay “deserves a run in the side” at Old Trafford, as journalist Ben Jacobs provides GIVEMESPORT with his verdict on who he could replace in the starting lineup.

Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils side haven’t hit the ground running in the Premier League and Champions League this season.

Latest news

Manchester United have endured a disastrous start to the new campaign but have McTominay to thank for some respite during the international break. In the Red Devils’ recent Premier League clash with Brentford at Old Trafford, they trailed 1-0 in stoppage time, heading for a third consecutive league home defeat. However, a 90+3 and 90+7 double salvo from McTominay helped snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, relieving the tension surrounding ten Hag heading into the season’s second international break.

United have already found themselves on the wrong end of 3-1 and 1-0 Premier League losses to Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace at Old Trafford this term. They followed disappointing displays against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest in fortuitous victories, whilst the side came away from trips to Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal empty-handed.

Arguably, the most frustrating result of the season has come in United’s 3-2 home Champions League defeat to Galatasaray. The Red Devils had to get three points from the clash following their 4-3 loss at Bayern Munich in their opening continental game of the campaign. It leaves United rock bottom of their Champions League group before a double-header with Danish champions Copenhagen ahead of the season’s third international break next month.

Making a massive impact as an 87th-minute substitute in United’s last game, McTominay will feel he deserves to start from the off in the side’s trip to Premier League basement side Sheffield United this weekend. The 44-cap Scotland international has continued to impress in Euro 2024 qualifying, having a stunning goal controversially ruled out by an obscure VAR decision last week.

Scott McTominay - Scotland Stats Games 44 Goals 7 Assists 3 Yellow Cards 9 All stats according to Transfermarkt

Jacobs has also told GIVEMESPORT that McTominay has “remained a model professional” despite his lack of minutes under ten Hag this season. Therefore, now could be the time to reward the 26-year-old with a start heading into a crucial period for United’s head coach.

Jacobs believes McTominay deserves a run in ten Hag’s side based on his club and international form. The journalist named Casemiro, who has started every game this season, as a player whose minutes could diminish to appease the Scotsman, claiming he could partner Sofyan Amrabat in midfield.

“I think McTominay deserves a run in the side, not just because he scored two goals, but also because his form for Scotland has been sensational. With Amrabat, it's been tough for him to come into the side and another player that, even before he joined, had fans within the club and the fan base. However, he started playing in an unfamiliar left-back position and wasn't comfortable. So, ten Hag will be looking for a consistent partnership, and it wouldn't surprise me if Casemiro sees some diminished minutes to allow ten Hag to chop and change and work out whether he can get a balance.”

Man Utd injury news – Latest

Ten Hag may have no choice coming to his midfield selection on Saturday evening, with injuries stacking up over the international break. According to Brazil head coach Fernandeo Diniz, Casemiro picked up a knock against Venezuela in their 1-1 World Cup Qualifying clash last week. The 49-year-old told Globo Esporte (via Man Utd’s official club website):

“As there was a stop (in play), I decided to make the three substitutions. We had a lot of control when they came on. Casemiro asked to come off due to a blow to his ankle.”

The severity of Casemiro’s ankle knock hasn’t been confirmed, but increases the chances of McTominay earning a place in ten Hag’s starting XI this weekend. The £60,000 per-week earner hopes to remain fit as Scotland face France in an international friendly on Tuesday evening.

What next for Man Utd?

Sitting tenth in the Premier League and bottom of their Champions League group, United have some massive fixtures ahead in the coming weeks. After their trip to Sheffield United this weekend, the Red Devils welcome Copenhagen in a must-win Champions League group stage clash next Tuesday.

Man Utd then round off the month by welcoming neighbours and treble holders Manchester City to Old Trafford on the 29th. Ten Hag’s side inflicted a 2-1 defeat on their inter-city rivals in the same fixture last term but were beaten 2-1 in their most recent meeting in last season’s FA Cup final.

