McTominay has been playing a key role for United this season, often scoring important goals when coming off the bench.

McTominay's goals have provided 12 points for United so far this campaign, more than any other player in the league.

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has come under plenty of scrutiny since coming through the academy at Old Trafford, but journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that he's a player capable of producing something special and he's determined to stay at the club.

McTominay has been forced to get used to playing a squad role over the last few years, but he's still contributing in an important manner under Erik ten Hag. The Scottish international is often used as an impact substitute, but he's saved the Red Devils on many occasions when coming off the bench in the final stages of games.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford over the last few transfer windows, but a transfer has failed to materialise. Ten Hag clearly still values McTominay, despite not giving him a host of opportunities from the start, otherwise he would have headed through the exit door in a previous window.

McTominay still playing key role at United

In United's last game against Aston Villa, McTominay stepped up to the plate, coming off the bench to score a late winner to secure three points for the Red Devils. His last two goals for United have been off the bench, and he's now found the back of the net seven times this season. According to The Athletic, the Scottish midfielder has won more points through his goals than any other player in the Premier League, with his strikes providing 12 points for United so far this campaign.

Scott McTominay vs Bruno Fernandes 2023/2024 stats Stats Fernandes McTominay Appearances 23 12 (9) Goals 3 7 Assists 5 1 Shots Per Game 2.4 1.6 Tackles Per Game 2.1 1.7 Pass Success Rate 78.8% 83.1% Match rating 7.19 6.82 Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 14-02-2024

Bruno Fernandes often takes a lot of the credit for United for his creativity in midfield, but McTominay has been more of a goalscoring threat so far this term. There could be an argument to suggest that McTominay is more effective from the bench, but he's still a crucial part of the squad. Without his crucial goals, United would be sitting in 12th position, so it's no surprise that he's been kept around.

Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that ten Hag has performed a U-turn on McTominay this season after it looked like he wasn't going to be a part of the picture in the summer transfer window. West Ham United saw a £30m bid rejected for the academy graduate in the summer, but ten Hag wanted him as part of his squad for the current campaign. United reportedly value him at around £50m.

Dean Jones - McTominay doesn't let United down

Jones has suggested that McTominay doesn't let United down when used correctly and he deserves plenty of credit for his turnaround at Old Trafford. The journalist adds that he's a player that United supporters lean on when they need something special. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"If you use McTominay properly, he doesn't let you down most of the time. He deserves so much credit for his turnaround in both performance levels and status levels in this team and how integral he is to United being successful, if that's going to happen. McTominay is a player that I think United fans probably lean on in times of needing something special. There's not that many players left that kind of have the club in their blood, and McTominay is one of those. You've always got to be careful when you part ways with somebody like that. After being given an extra chance beyond the last transfer window, he seems determined to make sure that he remains part of the furniture at Old Trafford. It's just in his character to just keep striving to get better and when he scores goals like that one, you can see what it means to him."

Man Utd midfielder could now depart

With McTominay's importance amplified this season, it's unlikely that he's going to be heading through the exit door in the summer transfer window. However, ten Hag could look to offload another midfielder who has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford, Christian Eriksen.

According to ESPN, Turkish side Galatasaray were considering a move for the Danish international in the January window, but a deal failed to come to fruition. However, they could revisit the idea in the summer, and the Red Devils may sanction a sale considering his lack of impact this campaign.