Highlights Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has seen a U-turn in his future at the club, as Erik ten Hag now values him highly and wants him in the squad.

Despite interest from West Ham United, McTominay stayed at United and has been given a more prominent role due to injuries.

McTominay's performance for Scotland and his potential as an attacking midfielder have been showcased, leading to his importance in the Manchester derby and potentially making him indispensable to United.

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay looked destined to leave the club in the summer transfer window, but journalist Dean Jones has now discussed a U-turn that Erik ten Hag has made, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Scotland international has had to get used to being a squad player for the most part, since coming through the academy. However, partly due to injuries, McTominay has been given more of a prominent role in ten Hag's side.

McTominay could have left the Red Devils in the summer

Per The Independent, West Ham United saw a £30m bid for McTominay rejected during the summer transfer window. Ten Hag discussed the prospect of McTominay departing after the Hammers were unsuccessful with their offer, suggesting that although every player has a price, the Scottish midfielder is worth a lot of money...

“Every player has a price but he has a big value, sporting and also economic. I want to have a player like Scott McTominay in the squad. He is Manchester United in every faith. Every minute he will fight for the match. He is Manchester United in everything in his heart. When you are coming on and giving this to the team it tells a lot.”

The Manchester club brought Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat to the club in the summer, so it looked as though McTominay could be on his way out. The 26-year-old has struggled to perform consistently, but his displays for his country show that there's a player in there when used correctly.

Scott McTominay - Scotland Stats Games 45 Goals 7 Assists 3 Yellow Cards 9 All stats via Transfermarkt

McTominay has predominantly played as a deeper midfielder during his time at Old Trafford, but for Scotland, he usually plays in a more advanced role. At times, when utilised as more of an advanced player for United, McTominay has shown that this could be the role for him. Manchester Evening News writer Isaac Johnson has suggested after the game against Manchester City at the weekend that McTominay should never be used in a defensive role ever again and needs to play as an attacking midfielder in the future.

Against Pep Guardiola's side, ten Hag opted to substitute Amrabat at half-time, bringing on Mount. McTominay was given the opportunity to start whilst also playing the whole game, possibly hinting that he could be ahead of Mount in the pecking order considering the importance of the Manchester derby.

It's been an impressive turnaround from McTominay, with ten Hag relying on him ahead of new signings. After looking destined to depart in the summer, United might consider him indispensable if a club tests their resolve during the January transfer window.

Jones has hinted that some of ten Hag's decisions are a little confusing, with McTominay seemingly out of the picture before now becoming a key figure in the United side. The journalist adds that the Dutch tactician built up the addition of Mount, but he's now being left out of a huge game against Man City. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"It's that he didn't seem to be part of the picture and he is now a massive part of it. And in the meantime, you've got someone like Mason Mount, who was built up by Erik ten Hag to be something that could be quite special. and he's leaving him on the bench. So I'm not sure why he one minute seems semi-willing to get rid of McTominay and bring in Mount, it gets to one of the biggest games of the season, and McTominay is the one who started and Mount is on the bench."

Erik ten Hag's January transfer window plans

The Red Devils haven't been afraid of splashing the cash in the last few years, bringing in reinforcements all over the pitch. However, the Manchester club certainly aren't where they want to be. Ten Hag's men are currently sitting in eighth place in the Premier League table and have struggled so far in Europe.

An additional centre-back could be a priority for United, and according to journalist Ben Jacobs, Benfica defender Antonio Silva is on their radar. The 20-year-old has an £87m release clause, and considering the performances he's been putting in for the Portuguese club, they might not accept a penny less. It's understood that United are also admirers of Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, but you'd imagine a January move would be tough considering his importance to the Italian club.