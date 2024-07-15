Highlights Manchester United are eyeing Girona defender Miguel Gutierrez.

The Red Devils are expected to bring in a new left-back towards the end of the window.

Real Madrid could deny United a chance to sign Gutierrez, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Manchester United have been scouting Girona defender Miguel Gutierrez, but are yet to advance on a left-back signing this summer, Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

Busy with deals for Joshua Zirkzee, Matthijs de Ligt and Manuel Ugarte at the moment, the Red Devils are anticipating a hectic second part of the transfer window.

Romano suggests United are going to decide ‘later in the window’ on their new left-back signing as they look to bolster their defensive options after an injury-stricken season.

Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia’s lengthy absence saw manager Erik ten Hag experiment on the left side of the defence last campaign, with the likes of Sofyan Amrabat and Aaron Wan-Bissaka being utilised there, playing out of position.

Last season’s emergency signing on loan, Sergio Reguilon, failed to meet expectations at Old Trafford as his temporary stay was cut short in January – United are now looking to bring in a young, promising player.

In recent weeks, the Red Devils were linked with both Gutierrez and Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez in their search for a long-term replacement for Luke Shaw.

Real Madrid Could Deny Man United

In their pursuit of Gutierrez

Gutierrez, who joined Girona in 2022 from Real Madrid, could return to the Spanish capital this summer – Los Blancos have inserted a buy-back clause in his deal two seasons ago and have been rumoured to have an interest in re-signing the Spaniard this summer.

Romano, speaking to GMS, revealed that Real ‘can keep control’ of Gutierrez as the Red Devils are yet to advance in their pursuit of the 22-year-old:

“Gutierrez is a player they've been scouting. Remember that on Gutierrez, Real Madrid have a sort of buy-back clause so they can still keep control of the player in case they want to. “So there is also that factor to consider when it's about Miguel Gutierrez, but I think Manchester United will decide later in the window who is the left-back they want to bring in. “For sure, that position is something that they want to cover this summer.”

After joining in 2022, Gutierrez, who has been described as 'superb', impressed in his two seasons at Girona, helping them qualify for the Champions League for the first time ever in the previous campaign.

The talented left-back scored twice and assisted another seven in 35 league appearances for the club as he was third in minutes played, behind goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga and midfielder Aleix Garcia.

Valued at around £34m by the Catalan club, the 22-year-old faces interest from several European sides this summer, including Borussia Dortmund, who are searching for a new left-sided defender after Ian Maatsen’s departure.

Miguel Gutierrez Girona Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists La Liga 35 2 7 Copa del Rey 5 0 2

Man Utd Working on De Ligt Deal

After Joshua Zirkzee’s arrival

Manchester United are ‘actively working’ on signing Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt, Fabrizio Romano has reported.

The Red Devils look set to bring in another Dutchman after announcing Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee’s arrival last week.

According to Romano, United are in ongoing negotiations with Bayern over De Ligt, who is allowed to depart Allianz Arena two years after joining from Juventus in 2022.

The 24-year-old looks to bounce back after a difficult 12 months in Germany – De Ligt made just 22 league appearances under former Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-07-24.