Olmo's Bundesliga performances have caught the eye of top clubs such as Liverpool, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

Despite speculation of Liverpool interest, United are closely tracking Olmo and looking to bolster their attacking options substantially this summer.

Manchester United are looking at RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo, who has a release clause worth €60 million, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Olmo has flourished in a Leipzig side that have consistently finished in the top four of the Bundesliga in recent years, and has become a regular in the Spanish national team set-up, being called up for this summer's European Championship. His excellent 2023/24 season has prompted interest from a host of clubs, including the likes of United, Liverpool and Manchester City.

Bayern Munich and Barcelona are also said to have been scouting the highly coveted player, and while Liverpool have been linked, Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that the wide forward is being closely pursued by United.

Jacobs: Man United Are Tracking Olmo

The Spaniard's release clause is valid until mid-July

After rising through La Masia in Barcelona, Olmo made a surprise switch to Dinamo Zagreb, where he spent six seasons developing into a player that would become the subject of interest from an emerging club in RB Leipzig. The maligned German side invested in the Catalonian, where he has since become one of the more highly rated wingers in the Bundesliga.

Possessing exceptional close control, elusive movement and silky dribbling ability, Olmo will feel he's ready for a step-up this summer, and with the release clause in place, he's primed to make such a move having previously been called "incredible" by football scout Antonio Mango.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs revealed more on the situation:

"He's been looked at by Manchester United and there is a release clause there for I believe €60 million and that come into effect this summer, but only until the mid-July period. And it's not just Liverpool that have scouted the player. "It's Manchester United, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, some also say Barcelona as well. But at the moment, there's no indication that Liverpool are moving forwards on that front."

While little movement from Liverpool with regards to Olmo will be positive news for Manchester United, the array of clubs circling the 26-year-old will not be. Both Bayern and Barcelona are able to offer the allure of Champions League football, while also the prestige of either joining the dominant club in the division he's playing in or his boyhood club.

Olmo's Bundesliga Statistics 23/24 Appearances 21 Goals 4 Assists 5 Key Passes 32

United Eager to Bolster Attacking Options

The Red Devils have been linked with moves for Olise and Zirkee

So far this summer, there has been significant speculation linking United to several centre-backs, including the likes of Tosin Adarabioyo and Jarrad Branthwaite. Given Erik ten Hag's side's miserable defensive record last season, condeding 58 goals, it makes sense that INEOS would be prioritising improving the backend of the pitch.

However, the North West team also managed just 57 goals in 2023/24, so United fans will be eager to see offensive reinforcements in the transfer window. While Bruno Fernandes produced another impressive campaign, the likes of Marcus Rashford, Antony and Rasmus Hojlund were all largely disappointing, and more dynamic attacking threat is needed to mount an assault on the European places next season.

While few links have caught fire yet, INEOS will be lining up several targets alongside Olmo, with moves for Crystal Palace's Michael Olise and Bologna's Joshua Zirkzee being touted in the media in recent weeks.

