The Brazilian is well-regarded by United scouts, who are looking for fresh options whilst struggling to strike a deal with PSG.

Though alternate options are being scouted by United, they remain in talks with PSG over Ugarte.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Danilo has emerged as a potential alternative to the stalling deal taking Manuel Ugarte to Manchester United, HITC have reported.

The Brazilian midfielder arrived in the East Midlands from homeland side Palmeiras in 2022, and has settled into Premier League life superbly with the Reds, helping the City Ground side survive relegation in each of his two seasons in England.

With United struggling to make a deal stick for PSG man Ugarte, having chased him for the majority of the window, the club may be turning toward alternate options, with Danilo one on the list alongside the likes of Joao Gomes and Youssouf Fofana.

The 23-year-old box-to-box midfielder scored twice and laid on a further two for Nottingham Forest last season, and may be approached as a fresh option for the Red Devils this summer.

Danilo "Hugely Appreciated" by United Scouts

The 23-year-old has impressed at Nottingham Forest

Little was known of Danilo - who idolises Brazil legend Ronaldinho - when his £20m transfer taking him from Palmeiras to Nottingham Forest went through in the winter window of 2022, yet his performances at the City Ground have more than reinforced his merit as one to watch.

His work-rate and endeavor have endeared him to Nottingham Forest fans, and some key performances toward the back end of his two survival campaigns in Nottingham have proved him to be a key player for Nuno Santo's side - previous manager Steve Cooper called him "exciting".

With good performance, of course, comes interest, and HITC have reported that the Brazilian midfielder has been scouted by Manchester United, who are looking at several options to add to their midfield numbers this season, with the likes of Hannibal Mejbri, Casemiro and Scott McTominay subject to uncertain Old Trafford futures.

Danilo has been subject to speculation in the past, with the likes of Tottenham and AC Milan having presented an interest in his services during his Palmeiras days, for whom he turned out over 140 times and won the Brazilian Serie A.

Now, though, as United continue to reinforce their squad, a new destination has been suggested as potentially being in his future.

Florian Plettenberg reports that the deal is not dead yet

Though negotiations over the deal potentially taking Manuel Ugarte to Manchester United have stalled to the point of the Red Devils looking at alternative options, the deal is not fully dead just yet, as Florian Plettenberg reported that the two clubs were still in communication over a deal.

Ugarte is deemed as being surplus to requirements at the Parc des Princes by manager Luis Enrique, and the player is willing to make the change to Old Trafford, but the clubs remain some way apart in terms of a fee taking him to the Premier League.

Ugarte fell down the pecking order in his maiden year in France, behind the likes of Vitinha and youngster Warren Zaire-Emery, and remains hopeful of finding a swift way out of the French capital this summer, having allegedly said yes to a United move in July.

Statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 08-08-24.