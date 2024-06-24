Highlights Manchester United are targeting Premier League midfielders Joao Gomes and Edson Alvarez.

United are keen to replace Casemiro, who is linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

The Red Devils are targeting five new signings this summer, including a centre-forward.

Manchester United are targeting a Premier League-proven midfielder this summer based on their recruitment approach, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

In recent weeks, the Red Devils have been linked with both West Ham United’s Edson Alvarez and Wolves’ Joao Gomes, who shocked Micah Richards after he saw him perform last season, following their impressive seasons in England.

According to Jacobs, United also ‘appreciate’ the 19-year-old Benfica starlet Joao Neves, but his hefty release clause remains an issue.

The Manchester side are operating on a tight starting budget this summer, reportedly as low as £50m. Before major outgoings commence, pursuing a big-money deal is unlikely with Gomes reportedly set to cost around £40m according to a previous report from The Mirror.

United are keen to offload multiple out-of-favour stars this summer, including Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood, and Donny van de Beek.

First-team player Casemiro is also expected to leave as clubs in the Saudi Pro League are reportedly keen on signing the 32-year-old this summer.

GMS have previously reported that United are targeting signings in five positions, including centre-back and centre-forward.

Man United Eye Premier League Stars

In search for Casemiro's replacement

Jacobs, speaking to GMS, suggests United are eyeing multiple Premier League stars in search of a new midfielder this summer:

“We also know that Joao Neves, the young, 19-year-old midfielder, is appreciated by Manchester United and also Arsenal, but Benfica expect a 120 million euros release clause to be paid. So that one is a bit more problematic. “There’s Joao Gomes at Wolves, another name that Manchester United really like. And there’s Edson Alvarez at West Ham. “So what we’re sort of seeing predominantly is a recruitment approach in a lot of positions at Manchester United towards proven Premier League quality.”

After a poor end to the season for Casemiro, United are keen to replace the Brazilian this summer after he received criticism from fans and pundits over his performances last campaign, with Jamie Carragher suggesting he should ‘call it a day’.

Casemiro, Joao Gomes and Edson Alvarez averages per 90 minutes (2023/24 Premier League) Casemiro Joao Gomes Edson Alvarez Percentage of dribblers tackled 48.1% 44.4% 47% Tackles 3.77 4.35 3.03 Key passes 0.73 0.68 0.45 Blocks 3.36 1.73 2.23 Interceptions 0.82 0.61 1.59

Man United Target Zirkzee and David

To support Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United are keen to bring in another central striker alongside Rasmus Hojlund as the Red Devils target Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee and Lille’s Jonathan David this summer.

After missing out on Benjamin Sesko, who decided to sign a new contract with RB Leipzig earlier this month, United are considering their options in the striker market.

The Red Devils are keen to bring in a replacement for Anthony Martial, who barely featured last season under Erik ten Hag and played just 444 minutes of Premier League football.

Hojlund, who joined from Atalanta last summer, had a promising start to life in England – the 21-year-old was United’s top scorer with 16 goals in 43 appearances.

