Manchester United youngster Sekou Kone picked up an injury during an EFL Trophy clash against Huddersfield, and he's been spotted leaving the game on crutches while wearing a protective boot.

The young midfielder started for United's U21 side, and journalist Nathan Salt was impressed with the performance he displayed during the early stages of the game...

"Been really bright from Sekou Kone so far. Turning his man so effortlessly and he's a big strider through the midfield when carrying the ball. Really impressed."

Around half an hour later, Salt provided a video showing Kone limping off the pitch after he was on the end of a strong challenge from one of his opponents. Kone featured for United's U19 side last week, coming on in the second half, and he then made the step up to the U21 side on Tuesday.

Unfortunately, Kone was then spotted on crutches after the game as he left Huddersfield, with his foot in a protective boot.

Kone transferred to Old Trafford from Guidars FC during the summer window, and United made arrangements to welcome him to England. For a young talent playing in his native Mali, joining one of the world’s most renowned clubs must have been an intimidating step forward.

Kone has previously been labelled the "next Yaya Toure", making this a remarkable find by United’s scouting team. Spotting a player honing his skills in Mali and having the confidence to bring him to one of the world’s top clubs was a bold decision, but the Red Devils clearly believe he has the potential to grow into a star.

Hopefully, the injury he sustained isn't too serious and he's able to return to action swiftly, but it's not a good sign seeing him in a protective boot on crutches. It could just be a precautionary move from United as they look to avoid him aggravating a minor injury any further.